Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before Sentencing

Tory Lanez received support from Iggy Azalea hours before he was expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
The Messenger was present in the courtroom for Monday's sentencing, when Judge Herriford said he received more than 70 letters testifying about Lanez's character.
According to the judge, Azalea wrote a note saying Lanez is a "talented songwriter" and she hopes his sentence is "transformational, not life-destroying."
Instead of reading each note he received outright, Judge Herriford summed up all the letters before making a ruling.
- Iggy Azalea Defends Her Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez Sentencing
- Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- Tory Lanez Denied New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- Tory Lanez’s Brother Speaks Out After Rapper Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
- Tory Lanez Issues Public Statement After 10-Year Sentence: ‘I Refuse to Apologize for Something I Did Not Do’
During Monday's proceedings, Lanez's father also had the opportunity to speak in front of the judge. During his emotional testimony, he apologized to the judge for his outburst back when his son was convicted.
Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges in December, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Megan Thee Stallion previously accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. Lanez maintained his innocence and also dedicated an entire album to rebutting her version of events.
Los Angeles prosecutors are asking for a 13-year sentence to Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. According to ABC News, Lanez's attorneys said in a sentencing memo that their client should get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.
The Messenger has reached out to Azalea's rep and Lanez's attorney for additional comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment