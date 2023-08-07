Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before Sentencing

Tory Lanez received support from Iggy Azalea hours before he was expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The Messenger was present in the courtroom for Monday's sentencing, when Judge Herriford said he received more than 70 letters testifying about Lanez's character.

According to the judge, Azalea wrote a note saying Lanez is a "talented songwriter" and she hopes his sentence is "transformational, not life-destroying."

Instead of reading each note he received outright, Judge Herriford summed up all the letters before making a ruling.

During Monday's proceedings, Lanez's father also had the opportunity to speak in front of the judge. During his emotional testimony, he apologized to the judge for his outburst back when his son was convicted.

Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges in December, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan Thee Stallion previously accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. Lanez maintained his innocence and also dedicated an entire album to rebutting her version of events.

Los Angeles prosecutors are asking for a 13-year sentence to Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. According to ABC News, Lanez's attorneys said in a sentencing memo that their client should get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.

The Messenger has reached out to Azalea's rep and Lanez's attorney for additional comment.