Iggy Azalea Deletes Social Media Posts Blaming Saudi Arabia Authorities for Stopping Her Show
Entertainment.
Iggy Azalea Deletes Social Media Posts Blaming Saudi Arabia Authorities for Stopping Her Show

The 'Fancy' rapper also hinted that perhaps the show shutdown wasn’t just about her pants splitting

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Iggy Azalea performs.Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea has deleted social media posts in which she blamed authorities in Saudi Arabia for stopping her show there after she had a wardrobe malfunction during her performance on Friday night.

She initially posted a slideshow on Instagram Saturday, with highlights from the show, along with footage of her pants ripping. “Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn’t permitted to end the show. 🤷‍♀️🥲.”

“BUT silver lining,” she added. “The promoters were amazingly kind to me & the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive.”

Azalea added in a message to her followers, “I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment 😭🫶” In the since deleted post.

She also posted comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, which have also since been deleted. She explained that her team “all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

The “Fancy” rapper also hinted that perhaps the show shutdown wasn’t just about her pants splitting, noting at one point that she shouted at the audience, “Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!’”

She added, “And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol.”

“I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it,” she concluded.

By Sunday, the only post from the weekend that remained was a video clip along with the words, “Can’t stop us!!!!! 🫶”

In the clip, Azaela and her four dancers are shot from the back looking out at the crowd shouting, “Iggy! Iggy! Iggy!” before a montage of the show plays backed by the song “Money Come.”

