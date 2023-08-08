Iggy Azalea is explaining her decision to write a letter of support for Tory Lanez ahead of his sentencing.

After a Los Angeles judge confirmed in court Monday that he received more than 70 letters testifying about Lanez's character, Azalea related why she wanted to participate.

"I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead," she wrote on Twitter. "I support prison reform. Period."

"I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves," Azalea continued. "I did."

The Messenger was present in the courtroom for Monday's sentencing, which continued into Tuesday. According to the judge, Azalea wrote a note saying Lanez is a "talented songwriter" and she hopes his sentence is "transformational, not life-destroying."

According to Azalea, she had no idea part of her letter would be revealed during courtroom proceedings.

"I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment," she wrote on Twitter. "I don’t 'support' anyone. The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night."

Megan Thee Stallion previously accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. Lanez maintained his innocence and also dedicated an entire album to rebutting her version of events.

But in December, Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

While Azalea stated that she has not been in touch with Lanez for months, she does "wish him well."

Los Angeles prosecutors are asking for a 13-year sentence for Lanez. According to ABC News, Lanez's attorneys said in a sentencing memo that their client should get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.

For Azalea, she is surprised her letter made so many headlines in a short amount of time.

"I really hate that this is today's discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation," Azalea wrote. "Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take. This is not newsworthy."