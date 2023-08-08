Iggy Azalea Defends Her Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Iggy Azalea Defends Her Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing

'I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did,' Azalea shared on social media

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Iggy Azalea and Tory LanezJB Lacroix/Getty Images; Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Iggy Azalea is explaining her decision to write a letter of support for Tory Lanez ahead of his sentencing.

After a Los Angeles judge confirmed in court Monday that he received more than 70 letters testifying about Lanez's character, Azalea related why she wanted to participate.

"I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead," she wrote on Twitter. "I support prison reform. Period."

"I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves," Azalea continued. "I did."

Read More

The Messenger was present in the courtroom for Monday's sentencing, which continued into Tuesday. According to the judge, Azalea wrote a note saying Lanez is a "talented songwriter" and she hopes his sentence is "transformational, not life-destroying."

According to Azalea, she had no idea part of her letter would be revealed during courtroom proceedings.  

"I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment," she wrote on Twitter. "I don’t 'support' anyone. The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night."

Megan Thee Stallion previously accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. Lanez maintained his innocence and also dedicated an entire album to rebutting her version of events.

But in December, Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. 

While Azalea stated that she has not been in touch with Lanez for months, she does "wish him well."

Los Angeles prosecutors are asking for a 13-year sentence for Lanez. According to ABC News, Lanez's attorneys said in a sentencing memo that their client should get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.

For Azalea, she is surprised her letter made so many headlines in a short amount of time.

"I really hate that this is today's discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation," Azalea wrote. "Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take. This is not newsworthy."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.