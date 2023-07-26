Idris Elba's attempt to diffuse a domestic incident almost cost him his life, the actor said.

The London native noted that the moment happened while he was at a nightclub in the U.S. "I nearly lost my f-----g life, after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club," the Hijack star recalled on the SmartLess podcast.

He continued, "A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, 'I’ll f-----g kill you,' and so on. I come round and I go 'Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'"

Elba said the male thought the actor was trying to flirt with his girlfriend in the middle of the heated moment.

"He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, 'You talking about my girl?' He thought I was trying to hit on her."

Elba, who plays a high-stakes deal-maker trying to navigate around terrorists on Hijack, reminisced further about the moment: "I remember thinking, 'Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.'"

The actor, who married Sabrina Dhowre Elba in 2019, plays a different type of hero on the AppleTV+ series.

"My size and shape and all my life, [people would say], 'Oh, you're a big lad there,' and I've taken on roles that sort of feed into that a little bit," Elba admitted. "And this particular time, I was really interested in playing against that. Even though Sam is what he is [size-wise], he isn't always the hero in that sense. It's more cerebral. He's quite vulnerable in the sense that he's got lots going on internally with his family. I really was interested in that, to play against type if you like."