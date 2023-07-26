Idris Elba Recalls Man Aiming Gun at Him Outside Club: ‘I Nearly Lost My Life’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Idris Elba Recalls Man Aiming Gun at Him Outside Club: ‘I Nearly Lost My Life’

'He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, 'You talking about my girl?' He thought I was trying to hit on her,' the actor said

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba's attempt to diffuse a domestic incident almost cost him his life, the actor said.

The London native noted that the moment happened while he was at a nightclub in the U.S. "I nearly lost my f-----g life, after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club," the Hijack star recalled on the  SmartLess podcast.

He continued, "A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, 'I’ll f-----g kill you,' and so on. I come round and I go 'Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'"

Elba said the male thought the actor was trying to flirt with his girlfriend in the middle of the heated moment.

Read More

"He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, 'You talking about my girl?' He thought I was trying to hit on her."

Elba, who plays a high-stakes deal-maker trying to navigate around terrorists on Hijack, reminisced further about the moment: "I remember thinking, 'Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.'"

The actor, who married Sabrina Dhowre Elba in 2019, plays a different type of hero on the AppleTV+ series.

"My size and shape and all my life, [people would say], 'Oh, you're a big lad there,' and I've taken on roles that sort of feed into that a little bit," Elba admitted. "And this particular time, I was really interested in playing against that. Even though Sam is what he is [size-wise], he isn't always the hero in that sense. It's more cerebral. He's quite vulnerable in the sense that he's got lots going on internally with his family. I really was interested in that, to play against type if you like."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.