Idina Menzel played Lea Michele's mother on the hit television show Glee, but thinks she should've played her sister.
The Tony Award winner spoke to Irish publication Stellar (via the New York Post) about her guest role on the network phenomenon, and though she was grateful for the role, she described it as a hit to the ego.
At the time she had just given birth to her son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs — whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs — and was worried she wouldn't work again.
About three months later, Glee hired her "to be someone's mother when you probably should be their older sister," she said.
In fall 2009, Michele was around 23 years old while Menzel was 38. Menzel said yes, despite the fact that she was still breastfeeding and "couldn't fit into any of the costumes."
Michele played her career-defining role of Rachel Berry while Menzel played Shelby Corcoran, the director of a rival show choir who was later revealed to be her biological mother.
"It just wasn't great for the ego," added Menzel. "But I sucked it up and sucked myself into my clothes, and was excited to work with [creator] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show."
All these years later, Michele stars in the revival of Funny Girl on Broadway while Menzel is gearing up to release her new album, Drama Queen.
