Ice-T got candid about parenting and fatherhood during Tuesday's episode of the That Moment with Daymond John podcast, revealing that his youngest daughter, Chanel, still sleeps in bed with him and wife Coco Austin.

"I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital, and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star told host Daymond John. "So I'm so much more connected to her than my other kids. But it's been a beautiful thing."

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, explained how his strong bond with Chanel, 7, differs from his relationships with his two adult children, daughter Letesha Marrow, 47, and son Tracy Marrow Jr., 31.

“I had my daughter when I was in high school, I was ripping and running, so it was presents over presence. I wasn't there,” he recalled. "My son, my son Ice, happened right when I was becoming Ice-T. I'd never been famous before, this was a whole new thing, so I'm distracted by that. Chanel, I'm comfortable, I'm in a cruise pattern."

The “O.G. Original Gangster” rapper then admitted that the birth of his youngest daughter changed his perspective on getting older.

"It made me want to live forever," the Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn actor continued. "It made me create new goals – ‘cause you got bread, you could start slowing down. But nah, not that new baby. It's the best gift I could ever get.”

Ice-T and Austin wed in 2002 after meeting on the set of a music video the year prior. They welcomed daughter Chanel in November 2015.