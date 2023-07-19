Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's bond isn't just for the stage and studio.

The "Barbie World" rapper opened up about her and the "Lover" singer's blossoming friendship during an interview with Apple Music 1's "Up Next" series, per Billboard. She recently joined Swift onstage for her sold-out Eras tour stop at East Rutherford, New Jersey, in May, where the two performed their hit song "Karma."

"I was home and my manager called me, and was like, ‘Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.' And I'm like, "Taylor?'" she recalled.

"I was having a really bad day also, I would like to say that. I was having a terrible day," added Ice Spice. "I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something. And then he called me with that news. And then I cried more, because it was good news. My life is a rollercoaster. How I started the day crying and I'm ending it crying, but for different reasons."

The rapper also reflected on the "amazing" experience she had recording the single, which was featured on Swift's 10th studio album Midnights.

"We went to the studio and [Taylor] is so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio and she outside waiting for me. So she's great. She's so funny. We text all the time. She is f---ing hilarious. I'm not going to lie. She's the funniest person ever."

As for how she felt about hitting the stage with Swift, Ice Spice described the moment as surreal.

"The roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched. But her show was amazing, and I'm just so grateful," she noted. "Like 200,000 people, I think we performed for."