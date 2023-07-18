Ice Cube Shares Update on Kanye West Relationship After His Controversial Statements

Ice Cube is setting the record straight on his friendship with Kanye West after their falling out last year.
During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, the former N.W.A rapper shared his thoughts on West's past antisemitic remarks, how that affected their friendship, and how the Yeezy founder is holding up now.
"We were always cool," Ice Cube said after Morgan brought up the fact that two reunited not long ago. "He spoke my name without really explaining what he meant and I just really couldn't leave that statement out there ... since then we've talked. I think Ye understands that generalizing will always get you in hot water [rather] than being very specific."
The two rappers butted heads in 2022 after West insinuated Ice Cube was the one who "really influenced" him to speak out on his antisemitic views during an appearance on on the Drink Champs podcast in October.
Ice Cube was quick to respond to the comments, asking fans to remove him from the narrative.
"I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullsh--," he wrote on Twitter. "I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you're gonna have to ask him. I didn't put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I'm not antisemitic and never have been."
Over the course of a few weeks in October 2022, West made a number of public appearances and interviews in which he spewed hate and antisemitic comments. As a result, he lost partnerships and deals with brands such as Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap.
"I felt that if he was really upset with specific people that the message he was saying would kind of hijack what he’s really upset about,” Ice Cube told Morgan. "That's kind of what happened. You just can't generalize, you have to be specific, especially if you're taking about anybody or any race."
Expressing his concern for West who seems to have "disappeared", Morgan asked Ice Cube how his friend was doing?
"I believe he's doing great," he said. "He's still dealing with some people trying to hold onto his money, but for the most part I think he's in a good space. He's learned a lot from this past year and hopefully he'll come out better on the other side."
