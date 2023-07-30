Ice Cube Says ‘The View’ and Oprah’s Show Banned Him

Ice Cube says he has "been shut out" by certain platforms including The View and Oprah Winfrey's previous talk show.
"I tried to go on The View. They didn't have me on The View. A few of the guests just really didn't like where I was coming from. So a few of the hosts, I mean. That's what I was told by the producers," he told Tucker Carlson on his new interview series Tucker on Twitter. "I don't know if the producers was just copping out and using some of the hosts to not have me come on and explain myself."
The Messenger contacted representatives for both The View and Winfrey but did not receive a response by press time.
Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, added he had "been on [The View] before. It's just when I became an independent thinker...I don't follow their brand of politics, I guess."
The rapper also talked about being shut out from Winfrey's former talk show: "I had a movie called Barbershop. I wasn't invited to participate with the cast. I produced a show called Black.White. It was a very controversial show. Once again they had the whole cast on, but I wasn't invited. So I don't know what that's about."
When Carlson asked what he thought the issue was, Ice Cube — who expressed similar criticism about Winfrey's booking choices as far back as 2006 — responded: "That's something I would love to find out."
Earlier, went talking about platforms that had banned him, Ice Cube said once again he didn't think people liked that he was an "independent thinker." (He has been vocal about the treatment and backlash he has received after expressing his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination.)
"I'm not part of the herd. I'm not part of the go along to get along gang, so to speak...I'm an outsider. I'm not part of the club. So I have to go places for one that I'm welcome and where I can voice my opinion without somebody saying I'm a bad person and that they never want to have me on their platform again," he said when Carlson asked him why the rapper was speaking to him despite likely getting "abuse" for it later.
"I think it's silly not to talk to people, whether we agree or not, that has nothing to do with it."
Ice Cube also clarified that he was "not really" political. When Carlson asked him about the rapper's meeting with Donald Trump, Ice Cube stressed that he is open to talking to anyone, including the Biden administration, who he did try to meet with to no avail.
"I think it's silly not to talk to people, whether we agree or not, that has nothing to do with it," he added, saying later: "I'm down to work with whoever's down to do something right for the people."
Addressing the backlash he received from speaking with the Trump administration, Ice Cube said: "I think some people didn't like that, but I think it's idiotic. You know, enemies meet. They talk...When the talking stops, the fighting starts."
