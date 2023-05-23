Ice Cube Says He’ll Sue Anyone Using His AI-Generated Voice

Ice Cube is the latest major artist to weigh in on the debate surrounding AI-generated music.
In a recent interview with the Full Send podcast, the "It Was a Good Day" rapper condemned recent attempts to create a Drake song using AI.
"I don’t wanna hear an AI Drake song," he said. "Yeah, I don’t wanna hear that bullsh--. He should sue whoever made it."
Cube went on to call the technology "demonic" and threatened legal action against anyone who used his voice without his permission.
"And I'mma sue the motherf--er who made it and the people and the platform who play it," the former N.W.A member explained. "It's like a sample, you know what I mean? Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay. I think A.I. is demonic [and] I think A.I. is going to get a backlash from organic people."
The technology has made headlines in recent weeks after an unofficial AI-assisted song simulating a collaboration between the Weeknd and Drake went viral. Later, Timbaland shared a snippet of a song he'd created that used an AI-generated voice mimicking the delivery of the Notorious B.I.G.
"The paradigm shift in music creation and cost savings will be significant," the producer told Forbes. "I’m all in, ready to lead the way."
Ice Cube is just one of several artists to express disapproval of the technology and its use in the musical sphere. Fellow rapper Young Guru commented on Timbaland's post and called the Biggie simulation "corny" and "dangerous," while Sting said of AI, in an interview with the BBC, "I don’t think we can allow the machines to just take over."
