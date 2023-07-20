The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union representing those who work behind the scenes of Broadway and beyond, will not go on strike.
Although the union held a strike authorization vote in case an agreement could not be reached, the theater workers' union announced Thursday that stagehands, hair and makeup artists and wardrobe personnel have reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions.
Although the contract is not officially confirmed, the IATSE wrote that the agreement is "tentative" and that the union's bargaining unit will ratify it in the coming days.
"The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced they have reached a tentative agreement for the 'Pink Contract,' Thursday, pending ratification by the bargaining unit," the parties wrote in a joint statement Thursday. "The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days."
Negotiations for a new contract began in May, and IATSE officials advocated for higher wages for Broadway workers as well as more allotted weekly and daily rest periods.
The IATSE also represents other entertainment workers, such as film and television workers, broadcast (such as news and sports) workers and tradeshow/convention workers, who will not be impacted by the new contract, as they operate under different contracts than theater workers.
