Hunter Schafer is mourning the loss of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud.

"Been trying to figure out what to say, but IDK if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings," Schafer began her caption posted to Instagram Wednesday alongside a Polaroid photo of the late actor.

"For now I just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine," she continued. "To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. I'm so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much."

The actress concluded, "I love you Angus. Thank you for everything. My heart goes out to his family and all of his loved ones right now."

Cloud's family issued a statement announcing his death on Monday. He was 25 years old and a cause of death has not yet been announced.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement to TMZ.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Schafer's emotional tribute to Cloud comes shortly after their Euphoria co-star, Maude Apatow, broke her silence on his death.

"Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard," she wrote in part. "He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

Zendaya also issued an emotional statement on Cloud's passing, writing in a caption posted to Instagram Tuesday, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… 'They could light up any room they entered,' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."