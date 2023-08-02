Hunter Schafer Remembers Late ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud As ‘Sunshine’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Hunter Schafer Remembers Late ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud As ‘Sunshine’

'To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift,' Schafer after the actor died at age 25

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Angus Cloud and Hunter SchaferJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hunter Schafer is mourning the loss of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

"Been trying to figure out what to say, but IDK if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings," Schafer began her caption posted to Instagram Wednesday alongside a Polaroid photo of the late actor. 

"For now I just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine," she continued. "To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. I'm so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much."

The actress concluded, "I love you Angus. Thank you for everything. My heart goes out to his family and all of his loved ones right now."

Read More

Cloud's family issued a statement announcing his death on Monday. He was 25 years old and a cause of death has not yet been announced.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement to TMZ.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Schafer's emotional tribute to Cloud comes shortly after their Euphoria co-star, Maude Apatow, broke her silence on his death. 

"Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard," she wrote in part. "He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

Zendaya also issued an emotional statement on Cloud's passing, writing in a caption posted to Instagram Tuesday, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… 'They could light up any room they entered,' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.