Actress and model Alison McDaniel has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a Rhode Island resort, alleging sexual harassment.

According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press, McDaniel alleges that she was subjected to "repeated sexual advances" by The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences owner Paul Mihailides, including "requests for sexual favors, inappropriate touching and ogling with suggestive overtones."

The lawsuit, filed this week in federal court in Rhode Island, seeks more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid back wages.

An attorney for Mihailides and The Preserve, however, disputed the claims and said McDaniel was paid for all the work she did.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable at any level and The Preserve holds all who work there in any capacity to a high standard,” attorney Nicole Benjamin said in a statement to The Messenger Friday. "It is important to keep in mind a lawsuit is not made of facts, but rather allegations that must be proven. In this case, the defendants are confident that a jury will ultimately reject the allegations made by Ms. McDaniel."

Benjamin added that The Preserve "will be filing its counterclaims against Ms. McDaniel, which it looks forward to presenting to a jury."

According to the lawsuit, McDaniel was paid $6,000 per month from December 2019 until February 2022 to act as a spokesperson for the resort.

McDaniel would act in commercials, appear in videos for social media and advertising, attend events and create marketing campaigns, she said in the lawsuit.

Outside of this job, McDaniel's online resume also states she had a minor role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and made recurring appearances in the soap opera Guiding Light.

The Messenger has reached out to McDaniel's attorney for additional comment.