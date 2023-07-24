Hulu’s ‘Futurama’ Reboot Is Full of Jokes About Itself

In the 2013 would-be series finale of Futurama, the show's writers sent a message to those still watching amid its re-cancellation by including the words "avenge us" in the title scroll. Now, a decade later, that has finally happened.

After Futurama was canceled by Fox in 2003, revived by Comedy Central in 2008, and canceled again in 2013, the third iteration of the series premiered on Hulu on Monday. A trio of new episodes kick off Season 11, and the first order of business was to bring the characters back from the events of their epic sendoff at the end of Season 10's finale. The second prerogative, clearly, was for the writers to have some fun with the show's long-overdue return after being pinballed around by Fox, Adult Swim, Comedy Central and now Hulu.

To bring all of your favorite characters back into action, Futurama Season 11 picks up right where it left off. At the end of "Meanwhile," Leela (Katey Sagal) and Fry (Billy West) had spent decades stuck in time, growing old together while the world around them remained frozen due to their misuse of the time button. However, Professor Farnsworth (also West), who'd appeared to die, emerged from a portal and offered to take them back to their youth. Season 11's premiere, titled "The Impossible Stream," returns to this moment with a seamless transition. The professor turns back the dial on time, as promised, to the moment where everything stopped. Miraculously, Fry and Leela are now in peak physical condition again.

From there, the meta jokes about the show's renewal start flowing. The title art is tweaked to "Hulurama" for a split second after Bender (John DiMaggio) declares, "We're back, baby!"

The date is now July 23, 3023, and despite having just spent a lifetime with the woman he loves, Fry is dismayed over his lack of accomplishments. So he comes up with a new mission: Watch every television show ever made. To achieve this, he subscribes to "the fourth most popular streaming service," of course called "Fulu." The offerings on the service make for a basket of Easter eggs. Riffs of Hulu's own originals include "The Clampmaid's Tale" and "Only Murders in the Hoverdome."

The show also takes a dig at Netflix's "Black Mirror" with a parody version called "The Scary Mirror," which plays upon its thematic similarities to "The Twilight Zone." There are other streamers whose properties are included in the fun, but the best jokes are, of course, reserved for Hulu and Futurama itself.

There's a cheeky pun about a show that's been through multiple cancellations, for example, with Amy Wong-Kroker (Lauren Tom) driving the in-joke home by dubbing it "Loserama." Then, when Fry decides to engage in a "binging" session of the same show to achieve his goal, his pals race to save his brain by creating new episodes of the show on the fly since it was canceled 10 years prior.

"TV shows don't come back after that. No way. Not on broadcast or cable," Bender notes. "What about Fulu? They'll bring back any old crap," the Professor responds.

‘Futurama’ Season 11. Hulu

At the Fulu headquarters, a play on the service's tiered pricing can be seen on the outside, and inside, a joke about incessant ads brings the self-deprecation to new levels. Then, when Bender volunteers to write the scripts, the writers of Futurama take a dig at themselves, with this exchange: "Any idiot can be a TV writer," Bender says. "Many of them are," Zoidberg (West once again) agrees.

Then, when their reboot is unceremoniously canceled, the faux Fulu executive robots take a jab at the real ones by saying, "You'll always be an important part of the Fulu family. Get out."

The capper of Season 11's opening episode comes when Fry testifies at a presidential summit on the dangers of streaming with his takeaways from this months-long binge-watching experience.

"Don't reboot a show if the quality isn't gonna be there," he says of the lessons learned. "Viewers must binge responsibly the same way they smoke cigarettes or drink bleach. They must stream no more than 10 episodes in a row and no less," he adds. Then the kicker comes to close out this triumphant return: "Any TV show that truly cares about its audience, that loves and respects them should — no, must — be canceled every few years. It's simply the right thing to do."

Futurama Season 11's first three episodes are now available to stream on Fulu Hulu.