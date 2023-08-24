After 10 back surgeries, double knee and hip replacements and decades of putting his body through hell, Hulk Hogan was desperate.

During Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the pro wrestling icon explained how agonizing chronic pain eventually led him to experimenting with stem cell therapy, all thanks to the advice of one of Rogan's previous podcast guests.

Hogan told Rogan, "I called Mel Gibson after seeing him on here."

Gibson appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2018, touting the knowledge and expertise of Stem Cell Institute founder Dr. Neil Riordan, whom Gibson credited with saving his father's life at his facility in Panama.

So, Hogan made the trip himself.

"I went down there to Panama for three days," Hogan told Rogan. "They hook you up IV-wise, then locally they blast you all over the place. Shoulders, everywhere."

Once he arrived back home after the therapy, however, nothing had changed.

"They called me two weeks later. I'd say, 'I feel the same,'" Hogan explained. "Then a month later they'd call me, felt the same. Then three months later, nothing. I didn't get anything from it."

Hogan theorized that after a lengthy, grueling pro-wrestling career, his body was simply immune.

"I don't know how to explain it. I'm different," he said. "My body is different. There's been so much craziness."

When Rogan suggested that perhaps Hogan just needed an accelerated treatment plan, Hogan agreed.

"That was my first thought," he argued. "If this is what normal people do, once every three months, I need it once a week."