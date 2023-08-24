Over the course of a decades-spanning career as a professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan became very acquainted with operating tables.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had countless surgeries to repair the many bumps and bruises accrued, but it was one experience with painkillers after a recent surgery that Hogan said nearly took a devastating turn.

"The thing that shut me down completely when I said, 'Enough's enough,' is when they hit me with the fentanyl stuff," Hogan claimed on Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. "They almost killed me with that stuff."

Hogan continued, "I didn't even know they gave it to me."

He recalled a separate incident when "my body just completely torqued and my head and shoulders were facing the opposite way," which resulted in Hogan being taken out of his house by multiple EMTs.

"They prescribed the fentanyl to me," he told Rogan. "Insurance didn't cover it. So, it was $2,000 every two days. The pharmacist said, 'I've never seen anybody on so much fentanyl and still be alive.'"

Hogan claimed he had been prescribed 150-mg fentanyl patches, fentanyl pills and 1,500-mg fentanyl lollipops.

Eventually, Hogan became determined to ween himself off the drugs.

"A buddy of mine in Atlanta said, 'I can get you off it in six months,'" Hogan recalled. "I said, 'I'm gonna get off this crap in two weeks.'"

So, Hogan got to work.

"Two weeks, I laid it all out," he explained. "I told my ex-wife at the time, 'I'm going upstairs, bring me about 15 gallons of water. I don't want to see anybody.'"

Hogan's plan didn't exactly get off to a strong start.

"First thing I did was cut the patches in half and put them on my legs like an idiot," he detailed. "I called my pain doctor and told him what I did, and he goes, 'Take that sh– off your legs, that's how people overdose!' They're time-released. Here I am cutting them in half and putting them on my legs so I'm getting [them] full-blown."

Once he figured that out, Hogan remained mostly isolated for two-and-a-half weeks, which involved sweating "through the bed and all the way through the mattress and stuff several times" and hallucinations when his wife would enter the room, including "a plastic squirt gun coming out of her chest."

Hogan said he lost 35 pounds when he fully came down from fentanyl, though it wasn't his final dalliance with the drug.

Following a shoulder surgery, Hogan was feeling constant lightheadedness once he returned home. Two weeks after the surgery, the lights finally went out.

"I passed out, did the splits, balls and butt on the ground," Hogan said. "Never did the splits in my life. Hip pops out, knee replacement pops out. When I wake up, the EMTs are sticking a needle in my arm. I'm going, 'What is that?' And they're going, 'Oh, we're giving you something for pain.' I said, 'What is it?' They go, 'Fentanyl.' I said, 'Oh my god.'"

Luckily for Hogan, this time, it didn't stick.

"They shot me up with fentanyl, and I didn't even know it," he continued. "But I didn't get back on the train again."