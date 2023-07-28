You would probably not like either Hulk when they are angry — and for a while, they were pretty mad at each other.

Hulk Hogan revealed on the most recent episode of the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast that he owns the copyright to his character's name — a rarity in the pro wrestling business — but getting to that point was a battle with an unlikely foe.

Hogan explained he was in a trademark dispute with Marvel that began in the mid-1980s, which led to him paying the comic book company a percentage of his income for two decades.

Born Terry Bollea, the 6' 7" wrestling icon got in the ring under several stage names early in his career, but it was the moniker bestowed to him by the late Vincent McMahon Sr. that would create an entertainment superstar.

The Marvel character first appeared in the debut issue of The Incredible Hulk in May 1962 and quickly became one of the company's most popular superheroes.

"Right when Hulk Hogan takes off, we get a call from Marvel Comics: 'You're infringing on our [trade]mark. Reasonably similar. We're going to sue you, put you in litigation,'" Hogan explained to Von.

"We let them have the name, didn't license the name. I only had to pay them one-tenth of 1%. That went from 1985 to 2005. In 2005, it was over. Now, I can't use Hulk Hogan anymore, and I'm red-hot in 2005," Hogan said.

Going to his lawyer, Hogan said he demanded a deal because the name was the character — rebranding something so engrained in fans' minds was impossible.

Hulk Hogan sighted at the ITV Studios in London, England. Alex Huckle/GC Images

"What happened was, I got a one-year extension, and I had to pay them 30% of everything I made. Movies, TV wrestling, they got 30% of everything, but if they decided to sell the name, they had to give me first shot at it," he said. "They couldn't sell the name or do anything. Fair market value."

Not long after that point, Marvel got into a "bitchfest," as Hogan put it, with the WWE over intellectual properties, mainly demanding they no longer re-air old Hulk Hogan matches.

"Marvel Comics lost," Hogan said. "They owe Vince [Jr.] $35 million. They made a huge mistake. They said, 'Instead of paying $35 million, how about we give you the Hulk Hogan name.' I heard about it and went, 'You screwed up.' Now, I don't have to pay $35 million for the name, you have to sell it to me for fair money value,' which is only $750,000. I bought the name back."

McMahon Jr. offered to purchase the name for Hogan, but that was quickly dismissed by the wrestler. "I bought the name back, and I own everything," Hogan said.