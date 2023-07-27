Hulk Hogan Reveals Doctors Gave WWE’s Ric Flair a 5% Chance of Living During His 2019 Surgery
Hogan described the grim details of Flair's emergency procedure on Wednesday's 'This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von' podcast
Hulk Hogan went into harrowing detail about how lucky Ric Flair is to be alive.
In May 2019, Flair was rushed to the hospital with health complications. At the time, TMZ reported he was "having trouble breathing."
As Hogan explained on Wednesday's This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast, "I got a call from [Flair's wife] Wendy, and it didn't look good. So I got a plane and flew right up to Atlanta."
Days after the WWE Hall of Famer was admitted to the hospital, Flair underwent a previously-planned procedure, which Hogan described grimly given the circumstances.
"I walked in, the doctor pulled me aside and said, 'Your buddy here has destroyed his body from the inside,'" Hogan continued. "Some of his intestines and stuff were dying. He said, 'He has a 5% chance of making it through the surgery.’"
Hogan gathered with Flair's loved ones, including his family and former WWE and WCW manager Jimmy Hart, and they eventually received word Flair was in the clear.
"We waited, we waited, we waited," Hogan said. "He comes out, he's still alive. His girl is crying, his daughter Ashley is crying."
Despite the close call, Hogan revealed that Flair didn't exactly learn a lesson from the ordeal.
"I'm sitting there holding his hand," Hogan shared. "He opens his eyes, looks up at me [and says], 'Hogan, get me a six pack.' I went, 'What?!' [It was] the first thing he said to me when he woke up."
Hogan wasn't terribly surprised that Flair's lifestyle eventually caught up with him.
"30 years, I never saw him take a drink of water," he claimed of his longtime friend. "For breakfast, hard liquor. Vitamins, hard liquor. Lunch, a couple of beers. Hard liquor at night. I love him to death, but I never saw him drink any water until recently."
Hogan noted that Flair was able to kick booze for a bit after the surgery, but said, "I think he's back off the water and back on the roll again."
