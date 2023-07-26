Hulk Hogan Pops the Question to Yoga Instructor Girlfriend

Hulk Hogan and his yoga instructor girlfriend Sky Daily are engaged.

The wrestling legend told TMZ Sports that he popped the question last week at a Tampa, Florida restaurant.

Three weeks ago, Hogan, 69, posted on Instagram a shirtless photo of himself with Daily, 44, wearing a bikini. “Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH,” read the caption.

According to the report, Hogan not only fell in love with Daily, but with her three children. He has two adult children of his own -- daughter Brooke Hogan, 35, and son Nick Hogan, 32, from his marriage to his former wife Linda Hogan.

After Hogan finalized his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, he began dating Daily in early 2022.

He was married to McDaniel for more than a decade. They were hitched in 2010 after his first marriage to Linda Hogan ended in divorce.

This will be Hogan’s third marriage.