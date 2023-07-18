Hugh Hefner had very specific sexual expectations of his seven girlfriends living in the Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s. According to two former girlfriends, Zoe Gregory and Izabella St. James, those expectations included regular "bedroom nights" in which Hefner had sex with all of his girlfriends for a few minutes each.

In Monday night's new episode of the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, Gregory and St. James described the rules that governed their lives as members of Hugh Hefner's seven-member girlfriend squad. There were rules for curfew, allowances and helping Hefner pick up other women at bars and clubs. There were also sexual obligations, St. James and Gregory said.

Club nights, when the girlfriends joined Hefner on a night on the town, were also "bedroom nights," St. James said. "That was the only expectation of us to enter Hef's bedroom. If you wanted to avoid that bedroom entirely, the rest of the week you could. Those were the two nights we were expected to be there."

Gregory described those biweekly sessions as a sort of Viagra-fueled rotation. "He'd take his Viagra at a certain time, and make sure he's ready, and then it's a rotation of I guess seniority of girl," she said. "Someone starts him off, gets him ready, then number two… then it goes into number three, number four, number five, number six, number seven."

But the experience wasn't lengthy, she said: "It was probably, I'm going to say, a minute. But when you're doing that, a minute feels like five."

Izabella St. James, Bridget Amarquardt, Hugh Hefner, and Holly Madison in 2003 Denise Truscello/WireImage

St. James said that what happened in the bedroom was less "grand" than what people may have speculated.

"The girls all shower and take a bath, and he would sit on his bed, and he would smoke a joint, and girls would pop champagne bottles and order food on demand," St. James explained. "I always say to people, the two years I spent at the Playboy Mansion was the least sexual time I've had in my life. People have these grand visions of what takes place, and it's just not that. It was all brief, and it was all a pretty nice illusion."

