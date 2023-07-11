Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa in ‘Wonka’ Is the Latest Sign He’s Having the Most Fun of His Career

This is officially the year of Hugh Grant just having a ball!

The 62-year-old British actor was once one of our biggest movie stars, serving as the rom-com dreamboat of the '90s and early 2000s, thanks to Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, About a Boy, and Love Actually. After that iconic run, Grant slowed down, only appearing in a handful of films in the decade following the Bridget Jones sequel. But in the last few years, he has seen a sudden resurgence (a Hughence? a Hurgence?), fueled by Grant's decision to fully embrace his cheeky, bad boy persona and have as much fun as possible.

Deserving of credit for unlocking and unleashing Grant are British filmmakers Guy Ritchie and Paul King. Ritchie kickstarted Grant's current comeback run by casting him for a small role in the underrated 2015 action flick The Man from U.N.C.L.E. He then tapped his country mate for scene-stealing roles in 2019's The Gentlemen and this year's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which both find Grant delightfully chewing scenery like it's his job (you can cut Grant and Charlie Hunnam's sexual tension with a knife!).

And while The Gentlemen and Operation Fortune were welcome entries in the Ritchie collection for his loyal fans, the most celebrated recent performance from Grant is his show-stopping turn as the mustache-twirling (without the mustache) villain in Paddington 2. The beloved film from King became a true phenomenon, and much of that is because of how game Grant was as book thief Phoenix Buchanan. In fact, he was so good that the internet immediately started dream-casting who they wanted to see as the big bad in the upcoming third installment, Paddington in Peru.

King isn't returning as director of Paddington in Peru, but thankfully, he brought Grant along for his next project. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. debuted the trailer for Wonka (in theaters Dec. 15), a musical starring Timothée Chalamet as young chocolatier Willy Wonka. While the first extended look at the film is charming, King and WB saved the best for last: Wonka's introduction to Grant's dancing, piccolo-playing Oompa Loompa. "I've started dancing now," he tells the confused Wonka, who we know one day will be the No. 1 Oompa Loompa employer. "Once we've started, we can't stop."

"When I thought about how these characters might speak, what their attitude was, it seemed this very sort of withering, sarcastic, scornful, quite pleased with themselves," King told EW of casting Grant. "It sounds terrible, but Hugh's voice just popped into my head. I thought it was a stretch, but I sent him a very short email, and amazingly he came along and did it. He's such a genius. He took to it like a duck to water. It's obviously a long, involved performance process to turn Hugh Grant into an 18-inch-high character, but he did everything, and he was brilliant."

Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant in 'Wonka' Warner Bros. Pictures

Outside of the Ritchie and King sphere, earlier this year, Grant was perfectly cast — and named — as the smarmy con artist Forge Fitzwilliam in the surprisingly fun Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He also popped up in 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with a cameo as Phillip, the domestic partner of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), potentially setting him up for an expanded role in future sequels.

Let's hope that Grant keeps having a ball. And, when in doubt, he should follow the wise words of his own Oompa Loompa: "Once I've started, I can't stop."