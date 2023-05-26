The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Hugh Grant’s Claim Against British Publication to Go to Trial

    The 'Dungeons & Dragons' actor claimed that a publication illegally gathered information about him and allegedly tapped his phone and broke into his home

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

    A court in the U.K. has determined that Hugh Grant's allegations against British newspaper The Sun will go to trial.

    On Friday, Justice Timothy Fancourt rejected an April motion filed by The Sun's publisher, Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN), to dismiss the claim, Variety reported. The company also requested for similar claims from Prince Harry to be dismissed, which is expected to be ruled on later this year.

    NGN argued that Grant's claim was filed beyond the six-year statute of limitations and should be thrown out. Still, the actor's allegations, with the exception of a phone-hacking claim, will go to trial in January, per ABC News.

    In the filing, Grant reportedly alleged that in 2011, journalists and private investigators for the publication illegally gathered information about him and tapped his home phone, bugged his car, and broke into his home.

    Read More

    Representatives for Grant did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

    "Although Mr. Grant was aware prior to March 2016 of general allegations about use of PIs [private investigators] to obtain information, there is in my judgment a realistic chance that Mr. Grant may establish at trial that, although he was aware of general allegations and was suspicious, he could not reasonably have believed with sufficient confidence that he may have been targeted by PIs instructed by The Sun in some of the relevant ways," Justice Fancourt stated, according to Variety.

    He continued, "Sufficient knowledge or belief that NGN's denials of phone-hacking were false does not necessarily mean that Mr. Grant believed at that time that NGN had used different methods of UIG [unlawful information gathering] targeted at him. That issue will have to be tried."

    In a statement, Grant said he is "pleased that my case will be allowed to go to trial, which is what I have always wanted," The Guardian reported.

    "Because it is necessary that the truth comes out about the activities of The Sun. As my case makes clear, the allegations go far wider and deeper than voicemail interception."

    He added, "The judgment says that News Group's sworn denials of phone-hacking at the Sun during and after the Leveson Inquiry, should not have been believed by me, and so I am too late to claim damages for the relatively small phone-hacking element of my claim. That says as much about News Group's honesty as it does about any naivety I may have displayed by believing what NGN's witnesses say on oath."

    NGN also responded to Justice Fancourt's decision, telling Variety, "News Group Newspapers is pleased that, following our application, the High Court has ruled that Mr. Grant is statute barred from bringing a phone hacking claim against The Sun. The remainder of his claim, which has been brought following a statement made by Mr. Gavin Burrows in 2021, has been allowed to proceed to trial. NGN strongly denies the various historical allegations of unlawful information gathering contained in what remains of Mr. Grant's claim."

    The Messenger reached out to The Sun for comment but did not immediately hear back.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.