‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast Members - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast Members

Things escalate when Kourtney sets her sights on the Ivy Leagues

Published |Updated
Megan Vick
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dara Renee plays Kourtney in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4.Disney

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 was a tough one for Kourtney (Dara Renee). The overachiever had to reckon with her anxiety in a big way as she played Elsa in Frozen: The Musical, made a documentary about it and stressed about impending college applications. Kourtney was able to confess she was struggling and ask for help in Season 3, but some of those pressures are still present when Season 4 begins.

Kourtney is one of the Wildcats entering her senior year, and the start of the season puts college applications at the top of mind. To make matters even more stressful, Kourtney is applying to all eight Ivy League schools and has to pick one to apply for early decision. Naturally, the stress comes back in a very real way.

"It's very realistic, especially to my own experience. It takes a journey, and you just go by each day," Renee told The Messenger at a press junket held before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. "It was really fun to show people that it's okay to not be okay. You don't have to be a perfectionist, and you cannot do it all. Don't be mad at yourself when you can't do it all. So it was really fun, especially showing the application process to college because the common app and all of that had me stressed in high school. I can only imagine what Kourtney was going through with the Ivys."

The season is not all stress for Kourtney and her castmates, though. "High School Musical 4: High School Reunion" is shooting at East High during the year, which brings back several original High School Musical cast members. While Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu have both been involved with the show in previous seasons, this season reunited the whole crew and allowed the new Wildcats quality time with their idols both on and off screen.

Read More

"It was crazy and they were the kindest people. They taught us so much and would share stories with us," Renee revealed. "It felt like I was looking at my role model live and in person. It couldn't have been a better experience. Shout out to Monique Coleman. Everybody, really, fulfilled all of our expectations, if not exceeded them so it was a really cool experience."

HSMTMTS fans will get to see Dara Renee and the rest of her generation of Wildcats work with the OG High School Musical cast on Wednesday, Aug. 9 when all episodes of HSMTMTS drop on Disney+.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.