High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 was a tough one for Kourtney (Dara Renee). The overachiever had to reckon with her anxiety in a big way as she played Elsa in Frozen: The Musical, made a documentary about it and stressed about impending college applications. Kourtney was able to confess she was struggling and ask for help in Season 3, but some of those pressures are still present when Season 4 begins.

Kourtney is one of the Wildcats entering her senior year, and the start of the season puts college applications at the top of mind. To make matters even more stressful, Kourtney is applying to all eight Ivy League schools and has to pick one to apply for early decision. Naturally, the stress comes back in a very real way.

"It's very realistic, especially to my own experience. It takes a journey, and you just go by each day," Renee told The Messenger at a press junket held before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. "It was really fun to show people that it's okay to not be okay. You don't have to be a perfectionist, and you cannot do it all. Don't be mad at yourself when you can't do it all. So it was really fun, especially showing the application process to college because the common app and all of that had me stressed in high school. I can only imagine what Kourtney was going through with the Ivys."

The season is not all stress for Kourtney and her castmates, though. "High School Musical 4: High School Reunion" is shooting at East High during the year, which brings back several original High School Musical cast members. While Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu have both been involved with the show in previous seasons, this season reunited the whole crew and allowed the new Wildcats quality time with their idols both on and off screen.

"It was crazy and they were the kindest people. They taught us so much and would share stories with us," Renee revealed. "It felt like I was looking at my role model live and in person. It couldn't have been a better experience. Shout out to Monique Coleman. Everybody, really, fulfilled all of our expectations, if not exceeded them so it was a really cool experience."

HSMTMTS fans will get to see Dara Renee and the rest of her generation of Wildcats work with the OG High School Musical cast on Wednesday, Aug. 9 when all episodes of HSMTMTS drop on Disney+.