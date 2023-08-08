The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Wildcats are heading back to school in Season 4 after a wild summer. Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) — collectively known as Rina — may be the most excited to head back to school after finally admitting their feelings for each other at the end of Season 3. It's Ricky's senior year, though, and Gina has big ambitions with the High School Musical 4: High School Reunion movie shooting at East High, so their early days of romance are going to come with some big obstacles.

The Messenger spoke with HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle earlier this summer in accordance with the WGA strike guidelines about what's coming for Rina as they go back to school, and what to expect from the final season that sees the original High School Musical and this new universe combine.

On Rina's relationship status in Season 4...

Tim Federle: The status of Rina is that they are definitely dating. They are in the "We get to do this for real" era, which is super cool. Yet early on, they also realize, "Do we actually want to keep this a secret?" That's something Rina is contending with.

On what he wanted Season 4 to accomplish...

Federle: The bucket list items included "Can I Have This Dance?" For Troy and Gabriella, I loved "Born to Be Brave" so much that I wanted more reprise of that. I think that putting on High School Musical 3 with fewer crazy things happening during the show — historically something always goes wrong during these kids' shows. I wanted to put on a slightly more straightforward, successful production. Ms. Jen finally earned it. But my biggest bucket list item was to wrap it up with satisfying endgame for the actors and also the audience. Hopefully, we achieved that.

On bringing in original 'High School Musical' cast members...

Federle: The energy on set between the OGs and the Wildcats was so good. It's like having a bunch of big brothers and sisters running around. They really mentored my cast. My cast grew up looking up to them. They watched their movies and memorized their movies. Now they are co-stars. We took over the faculty lounge of the real East High in Salt Lake City. So you look around and it's like, "It's Ms. Darbus. It's Gina Porter." It's like a metaverse. It's a party on set.

On whether we'll see unannounced 'High School Musical' alumni in the final season...

Federle: You'll have to watch Aug. 9 to find out.

On original songs this season...

Federle: Joshua Bassett writes a song that's really special this season. He's a co-writer on it with an unexpected character that he duets with. Liamani Segura sings a huge song this season that proves once and for all why she's going to be a gigantic star. Frankie and Dara have a duet. Saylor and Julia have a duet. I've said too much. There's a lot of great music this season.

On when the tears started flowing on set...

Federle: It started while we were shooting Episode 406, because while we were shooting [that episode], I took the cast out for dinner the night before our final table read, and I said, "It is really the final table read. This is it." I don't think they were surprised because they saw where the stories were headed, but it made it really real. I sat at that dinner, and I went around the table and told each of them how much they meant to me and how much they had changed my life playing these characters. The next day on set, there are some sequences in 406 that the audience will watch and the cast is pretty close to the surface emotionally. That's when it really started to register. But I am so glad I had the opportunity to tell them early because it meant that we could really accept and embrace the end of the season as a true end and not a shrug. It was really beautiful at the end. It was really beautiful, but we all cried.

On what he's most proud of in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'...

Federle: The thing I am most proud of when it comes to the series is seeing the way the cast supports each other and holds each other up. They really became a tight group of theater kids for real. All people have ups and downs, but when you're put into the public eye and speculated about, gossiped about and rumored about, it's extreme. To see the way this cast shows up for each other and loves each other, the way they stand at the monitor and cheer for each other when they perform. We all go to Josh's concert. We all go to see Julia's show in LA, but also all just go get pizza. That's what I'm proudest of. After four such massive years for these young people, there is still a lot of love. When in doubt, always bet on theater kids.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 premieres with all episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 9 on Disney+.