Hozier to Release First Album in 4 Years, Drops Potential Clues for Song Themes

Grammy Award nominee Hozier is gearing up to release Unreal Unearth, his first album in four years.

The 33-year-old Irish singer-songwriter smashed onto the music scene in 2013 with "Take Me to Church." The debut single from the then-unknown artist skyrocketed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became an international hit, thrusting Hozier into the global spotlight.

Ten years later, he's ready to release a new body of work. He shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside an image of the album cover.

"After a journey of some years, my new album #UnrealUnearth will find its way to you on August 18th," he wrote. "I'm proud of this record and enjoyed watching it come to life over the past year. Thank you as always for your support and patience while it was coming to fruition, it's my great pleasure to share with you the release date at long last."

Hozier got down and dirty for the album art (yes, that's really him submerged in the earth) and his followers are downright obsessed. In an earlier post, Hozier shared nine images teasing the record, which fans believe are clues to the album's themes. Scrolling through the Instagram carousel, you can see a stopwatch, paused at 8:10, an opened condom wrapper, a broken mirror, a snake, a hymnal and more.

Some fans even understood the slides as potentially representing the nine circles of hell.

This will be Hozier's third studio album release, and his first since 2019's Wasteland Baby. Earlier this year, Hozier released a three-song EP that included "Eat Your Young," "All Things End" and "Through Me (The Flood)." The trio will appear on the upcoming album.

Unreal Unearth debuts August 18, 2023.