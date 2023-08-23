How To Watch the First Republican Primary Debate Live

It's debate night in America once again. On Wednesday night, eight candidates for the Republican National Committee's 2024 presidential nomination will take the stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to discuss the biggest issues affecting the country and make their cases as to why they should be the RNC's chosen candidate for the next presidential election.

The candidates who've formally qualified for the debate are former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Not attending the debate is former President Donald Trump, who will instead appear in an already-taped interview with Tucker Carlson.

Read on to find out everything to know about the first RNC debate taking place tonight, including how to watch it live on broadcast and streaming services.

How do I watch the first Republican Primary debate?

The debate will air live on Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 9/8c on Fox News Channel. It will also be available to stream on FoxNews.com and Fox Nation as well as Rumble's website and app.

Fox News will also bookend the debate with special coverage, including debate-focused editions of Jesse Watters Primetime at 8/7c, Hannity at 11/10c and Fox News @ Night at midnight Eastern time.

Elsewhere, CNN will begin its coverage at 11/10c with The Republican Presidential Debate: Post Debate Analysis, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Dana Bash.

MSNBC will also feature a live special at 11/10c called Decision 2024: GOP Debate Analysis, led by Rachel Maddow and featuring commentary by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joey Reid, Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner. Coverage will continue at the midnight hour, led by former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Who is moderating the first debate?

The first debate will be moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Baier currently hosts the weeknight show Special Report with Bret Baier and serves as chief political anchor for the network. MacCallum anchors the weekday show The Story With Martha MacCallum.

When is the next Republican national debate?

The second RNC debate will take place on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The second debate will air on Fox Business, Univision and Rumble.