How to Watch the ‘Big Brother’ Live Feeds for Free During Season 25

Pluto TV, which is Paramount Global's free streaming outlet, will be a home to the show’s drama 24/7

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Julie Chen Moonves prepares to host season 25 of ‘Big Brother.’CBS

Watching Big Brother just became easier — and more affordable — for reality TV fans.

Live feeds for Season 25 will stream completely free this year on Paramount’s free streaming service, Pluto TV.

Following Wednesday's West Coast premiere, fans can get a front-row seat to all the drama inside the house as cameras capture strategy, showmances, feuds and so much more.

The decision comes as CBS and Paramount celebrate the reality show's momentous 25th season.

To mark the occasion, Pluto TV will have an all-new dedicated category titled Big Brother that will host five distinct pop-up channels, each with dedicated live feeds. Four of the channels will be individual live-stream feeds while the fifth channel will offer a combined viewing experience of all the exciting action from inside the Big Brother house. 

While limited ad breaks will be shown throughout the feed, Pluto TV is a free streaming service, meaning fans won't have to pay a monthly subscription to experience all the drama.

Earlier this week, CBS announced the 16 contestants who will be competing for the $750,000 cash prize this season.

History will be made as real estate agent Felicia Cannon becomes the oldest woman to play Big Brother in the States. In addition, Jag Bains is the first Sikh contestant to compete on the CBS reality show.

Plus, viewers will have the chance to root for the first hearing-impaired houseguest when Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz enters the house.

Big Brother kicks off Season 25 with a live, 90-minute premiere event Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

