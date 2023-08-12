How This Gen X Sci-Fi Gem Inspired Video Game Movies Like ‘Gran Turismo’

It was at this spring's CinemaCon, an annual industry pep rally for movie releases, where I first learned about Gran Turismo. Great, I thought, another video game movie. But this one had a twist, a colleague said. It's based (though loosely) on a real thing — the G.T. Academy, which yanked high-scoring gamers out of their bedrooms and put them behind the wheel for a legit racing competition.

Oh, so it's The Last Starfighter for motorsports, I replied. And all the Gen X people within earshot knew exactly what I meant, while those who were younger looked baffled.

So, if you are new to this game, allow me to say: Greetings, Starfighter! You have been recruited by the Star League to defend the Frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan Armada. Get ready.

You interstellar chauffeur for "The Last Starfighter." Universal Pictures

I was just the right age and temperament for The Last Starfighter. The admittedly derivative action-fantasy adventure was directed by Nick Castle (best known to hardcore cinephiles as "The Shape" from Halloween) and produced by Gary Adelson, who had a successful career in junk television, working on the series Eight Is Enough and the risqué miniseries Lace. In the mid-1980s, kid-friendly sci-fi remained dominant, with E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Return of the Jedi box office juggernauts for 1982 and 1983. But there had yet to be a successful movie that tapped into the other youth phenomenon of the time: video games.

Tron, though acclaimed for its revolutionary effects, wasn't quite the success the studio anticipated. WarGames, a huge hit, certainly explored "the Gamer mindset," but it was more of a Cold War paranoia picture. The Last Starfighter was a perfect crystallization of the zeitgeist.

Lance Guest (who had kind've a young Robert Hays thing going) plays Alex, a Luke Skywalker-ish dreamer stuck in a desert trailer park. He lives with his single mother (hat tip to Spielberg films) and space cadet younger brother, and, though he has a weirdly devoted girlfriend, his sole joy is plugging quarters into a video game called (guess what) The Last Starfighter.

The gameplay was a little advanced for what was available at the time, but not by too much. (It's basically a more colorful Asteroids.) What we don't realize is that, much like what happened to the kid in Gran Turismo, his stats were being monitored. In real life, it was a marketing guru in cahoots with Nissan, but in this film, it's none other than flamboyant song-and-dance man Robert Preston.

"That's right, you've got trouble. With a capital T and that rhymes with Ree and that stands Atari Gaming System!" Universal Pictures

Our buddy Alex is zipped up into outer space and, after getting fitted with a babel fish, finds himself as a new recruit for the Star League to defend the Frontier against Xur. And here's where my memory as a little kid diverged from the reality of the film.

When I saw this movie at a theater in Monmouth County, N.J. (that has since been converted into a gym) back in the summer of 1985, I remember a few things. I distinctly recall my cousin singing the Transformers theme when Robert Preston's car turned into a spaceship (it got a big laugh!), and I coulda sworn that when Alex got to "The Frontier," it was a rich and highly detailed smorgasbord of fantastic imagery.

Watching again now, for the first time in decades, I can see through the seams. All the scenes of Earth are on generic sets crammed with props. There are some amazing creature creations in the film, but barely a peek at any new worlds. All of that was filled in by my imagination. But when you have close-ups like this, maybe the film's done enough work.

Hello! These uniforms are bugging me. Universal Pictures

Also, the evil Xur? Hardly Darth Vader. Does this putz look particularly menacing?

"I have come to seek revenge against whoever gave me this stupid haircut!" Universal Pictures

Anyway, the rest of the plot of The Last Starfighter is pretty straightforward. Alex has to go full hero arc and save the galaxy. But what makes the movie special, apart from the arcade game gimmick, is that the main characters are truly warm and endearing.

First, there's Alex himself. While he yearns to leave the trailer park, he's thinking more about going to college than engaging in a deadly interplanetary battle. When the life-or-death stakes are revealed to him, he takes the sensible route and says, "Oh, hell no," and demands to go back to Earth.

"War! What is it good for?" Universal Pictures

But back home, he discovers ... a compelling B story! Preston's recruiter Centauri left a "simuloid" to stand in for Alex while he's off firing laser beams. Naturally, it leads to some comic foibles (he's shocked, shocked at Alex's girlfriend's randy behavior) plus some other hijinks, like when he has to unscrew his head to fix his auditory wiring.

Bluetooth technology could have taken care of this. Universal Pictures

Finally, there's Grig, a reptilian-looking alien with a heart of gold (and strong comic timing) played by Dan O'Herlihy, a Dublin-born stage and film actor with a slew of credits to his name. Even with all the makeup, he puts in a terrific and nuanced performance as a mentor and comic relief. At the big finish, when he meets Alex's mom, I swear to you got a little choked up watching it again.

Talk to the (weird-looking) hand! Universal Pictures

There are other nice touches in the film, like this villainous general who thinks Xur is a whiny snot and makes great use of this red plexiglass monocle.

What's better than a monocle? A *space* monocle! Universal Pictures

The Last Starfighter maybe wasn't a runaway hit, but it well and definitely connected with its target audience: dorks who played on the Commodore 64 and would stare for hours at the pictures in Omni magazine. Its production designer, Ron Cobb, later souped up the DeLorean for Back to the Future. The movie was adapted into a stage musical (we should point out that Craig Safan's score is truly great), and there's been talk of a sequel for years. (Steven Spielberg, pre-Ready Player One, was interested for a time.) While the special effects don't really hold up today (alas, all the space battles look a bit amateurish), they very much advanced the language of computer graphics in cinema.

The "heads-up display" computer graphics in "The Last Starfighter" look okay. Some of the other shots, less so. Universal Pictures

What's great, however, is that for Millennials and younger looking for another primary source of Stranger Things-inspiring material, this is an overlooked gem. And you could do a lot worse than cosplaying as Robert Preston next time you go to a comic book convention.