Shot in the summer of 1954 in Saint George, Utah, the 1956 romance film The Conqueror starred John Wayne and Susan Hayward. Though the film, which was directed by Dick Powell, wasn't a huge success it is still remembered, albeit for a much darker reason.

More than 20 years after the film was released, children of Wayne, Hayward and Powell would come to an awful realization that working on the film probably caused the cancer that killed their parents — and many other cast and crew members.

An 1980 article from People found that out of the 220 cast and crew members there were 91 who later contracted cancer, with 46 of them (including Wayne, Hayward and Powell) having died from the disease.

From 1951 to 1958, St. George, Utah, was a little over a 100 miles from a nuclear testing site, according to Utah Public Radio, which says "large amounts of debris were drawn up into the atmosphere which contained radioactive substances." No bombs were tested at the nearby site during filming in 1954, but they had been 11 years prior.

Over the years, the effects on residents' health had been felt, with one resident, Bonnie, sharing on UPR in 2019 that "I have lost many of my school buddies."

Susan Hayward and John Wayne sitting together surrounded by unidentified actors in a scene from the film 'The Conqueror', 1956. RKO Radio Pictures/Getty Images

She continued, "My sister passed away with cancer of the liver at 34. My brother, just a little bit older than her, passed away with stomach cancer. My mother had cancer, I have had cancer. It just seems like that area, that group of us, have all of us contracted cancer. The doctors have all said it is from radiation."

The cast and crew of The Conqueror arrived to the town only after getting the all-clear from the federal government that it would be safe to film there, according to Collider. Unfortunately, that declaration would turn out to be questionable.

Jeanne Gerson, an actress in the film, developed breast cancer and sued the government, according to Turner Classic Movies, for giving the okay to film there. Several other suits were also filed, and in 1984, a district judge ruled that "the Government had failed to warn or educate downwind residents about radiation hazards from above-ground tests."

A few years later in 1987, an appeals court overturned that ruling, stating that the government could not be held responsible. Many families were aggrieved by the decision, like St. George resident Helen Nisson, who felt the debris had caused cancer in her 13-year-old son, according to the New York Times. She said after the ruling, according to the paper: ''I haven't got one penny and probably never will.''