How the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes Are Affecting Animals Actors and Their Trainers

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have left many people in Hollywood out of work — including actors, costumers, caterers, set designers, makeup artists and more. But what about the animal actors and their humans?

In a feature published on Tuesday, The Washington Post interviewed nearly a dozen handlers and trainers about the ongoing strikes, where they explained how their livelihoods have been impacted.

According to the outlet, the group of trainers and handlers won't earn protections in the contract that will inevitably emerge from the strike — because they aren't technically members of SAG-AFTRA. However, those working on the West Coast are eligible for a membership in the Teamsters union, because they are responsible for transporting their animals.

Animal actors are rented at a day rate (often around $500), with the handlers and trainers earning a minimum hourly rate, according to the outlet. For those working on West Coast-based projects, however, the rate is set by their Teamsters contracts — typically somewhere between $40 and $70 an hour, depending on the type of animal, per the Post.

"We don't make what the writers make," trainer and wrangler Alison Smith told the outlet. "It's rough to feel like, as Teamsters, that we're fighting for the writers, but I know a lot of Teamsters are wondering, 'Would the writers fight for us?' We feel like we need it more."

Another issue the group is facing: the use of AI animals.

"It's very, very sad, because there is an art to what we do," Megan-Kate Hoover, an animal trainer based out of Cincinnati who worked on Hillbilly Elegy, said. "Just like there is an art with the actors. I mean, can you imagine Homeward Bound with AI animals? You're going to miss the connection of what that animal can do to bring that scene to life, and to put the heart in it."

Over the past few weeks, stars have been coming forward revealing the limited residuals they've received on some successful projects from throughout their careers. But do the animals get residuals? No, they do not.

Dog trainer Bill Berloni, whose bulldog plays Richard Burton, Charlotte's dog on And Just Like That ..., told the Post: "The dog's on the poster. Zero. Zilch. Nothing. We'll be standing on a set, working for $500 a day where the [human] extra standing next to me is making twice as much. And we're a specialized entity."

Though the handlers and trainers are feeling the effects of the ongoing strikes, they remain focused on one thing: loving on their animals.

"[The animals are] not just money to us," Kelly Capponcelli, who manages a large ranch outside of Los Angeles that homes Jack the water buffalo from Tropic Thunder, shared. "They're all our best friends. Unless we get rid of animals, which I'm not willing to do, there is no backup plan. So, basically, they'll eat before any of us."