Stunt coordinator Steve Kelso has seen and done a lot in 40-plus years in the movie-making business, but the Fast & Furious and MCU veteran experienced an unexpected first on Gran Turismo.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9), the sports drama isn't an adaptation of the popular racing simulation video game series of the same name. Instead, it tells the true story of Jann Mardenborough, who went from expert Gran Turismo player to professional race car driver. "I have raced professionally, and Jann's story is awesome because it is very, very difficult to become a professional, paid race-car driver," Kelso tells The Messenger. But that doesn't mean he was anxious to include Mardenborough in his process.

"The producers came to me and said, 'We would really like to have Jann involved,' and, in the past, I've had a couple other racing movies where I've been forced to use some of the professional drivers who knew nothing about movies or camera work, and the experience was not great," Kelso says. "So, the first thing I'm thinking is, 'Oh, gosh, I don't really have the time to train him. Well, respectfully, he's a hell of a car driver, so I've got to put him in a car.'"

Steve Kelso on the set of 'Gran Turismo.' Gordon Timpen/Sony Pictures

Kelso hopped on the phone with Mardenborough for an hour-long conversation and the two became fast friends. "He was just a regular guy and listened to what I had to say, and then I brought him out, met him, and decided, 'Okay, we're just going to throw you right into the fire,'" explains Kelso. And that's how Mardenborough became the stunt driver for Archie Madekwe, the actor playing him in the movie.

"You have to understand, I normally would not do that. But I had gotten such a great rapport from him, I already knew he had a certain amount of skill, and the fact that he was listening and doing exactly what I asked him to do, he was a shoo-in," adds the stunt specialist. "And I can't tell you how happy I was with how that all worked out. He had a few things where he had to spin intentionally, wreck into the wall, get hit with other cars, and most professional race car drivers try really hard not to ever wreck or make a mistake, and sometimes that's where the transition from real race driver to stunt driver doesn't always mesh, but he was excellent. I told him if he wanted to be a stunt car driver, come talk to me and we'll put him to work — he was that good."

With a seasoned expert like Mardenborough onboard, Kelso rounded out his team with other professional drivers from around the world and began working with Blomkamp to choreograph the many racing scenes in the film. Perhaps no one knows more about staging car sequences than Kelso, who has worked on NASCAR and racing projects like Logan Lucky, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and Talladega Nights. "The goal normally is to try to re-create real racing footage and the wrecks or spins, and we try to do all that stuff practically the best we can," he explains. "Each movie is its own animal, so you work within the parameters. This movie was really cool because we had three different kinds of cars: the LMPs, the GT3s, and some of the lower-class cars, which, in real life, is how they do the road racing. So we had some awesome equipment to drive — and the world's best racetracks."

Director Neill Blomkamp with stunt coordinator Steve Kelso on the set of 'Gran Turismo.' Gordon Timpen/Sony Pictures

Gran Turismo didn't film during real-life races, but they were at some of the most famous tracks in the world, including Austria's Red Bull Ring, Hungary's Hungaroring, Dubai's Autodrome and France's legendary Le Mans. "For a low-tier race guy like me, how cool is that?" Kelso says. "Some people get starstruck by the actors, but I'm starstruck by the cars and the tracks."

Perhaps Kelso would be more impressed by actors these days if they actually got behind the wheel. "With current movies, the actors hardly drive at all," he says. Kelso singles out Charlize Theron, who he worked with on The Italian Job, as one of the best actor drivers he's seen. ("She beat the boys," he reveals.) "The Fast & Furious movies, I always want to say that they do a lot of stuff, but they don't do a lot of the driving, and most of the time they're happy to give us credit for that. [Laughs] They're just not letting those folks do too much driving these days, which is good, I suppose. As with anybody, some folks understand and take orders better than other people. We had one short incident on Gran Turismo where somebody may have spun the car out with an instructor in it, so we try not to do that too much."

Still, thanks to Blomkamp's creative camera work, the Gran Turismo actors didn't have to worry too much about making a mistake. The director came up with the idea to install pods on top of the race cars where professional drivers could operate the vehicle while his young actors pretended to drive in the driver's seat. "They had nothing to do with driving the car but to sit there and act the part, trying to shift, brake, get the 'oh, sh--' moments of when they're making mistakes," Kelso explains. "And so did they actually get out on the track and do all that driving? No. Did they go real fast in a race car? Yes, but somebody else was driving that. But then Neil was able to get their expressions and their reactions because they were going 120 miles an hour. And production-wise, that was really cool that they took the time and the expense to put the pods on the cars, and then the stunt doubles went out and did the work."

Stunt coordinator Steve Kelso on the set of 'Gran Turismo' Alejandro Romo/Sony Pictures

And Kelso is proud of the work done by all involved with Gran Turismo, because, admittedly, he wasn't quite sure how it would come together. "As stunt coordinator, you're always worried about the execution because we are pretty busy trying to choreograph the race cars, and so when the movie comes out, you're always curious, 'Did we get the shots that we thought they got?'" he says. "Sometimes in Hollywood, you lose the real race movie aspect, but I was so happy with what I saw and the way it portrayed racing. My goal is always to make the racing feel as real as possible, and I think Neill did that with this movie. I like that the racing industry will hopefully look upon this as a positive racing movie. We probably could use a few more good racing movies."

Gran Turismo, which also stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.