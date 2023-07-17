How the Gilgo Beach Murders Inspired Netflix’s ‘Lost Girls’

Netflix's Lost Girls, a movie based on the real-life murders of sex workers in Long Island, was released in 2020, nearly 10 years after multiple bodies were discovered on and along Gilgo Beach. On Thursday, the man believed to be behind the heinous killings was arrested.

Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, Long Island, was taken into custody last week, law enforcement sources told The Messenger. The disgraced architect pleaded not guilty via his attorney Michael J. Brown at his arraignment in Suffolk County Superior Court in Riverhead on Friday.

The first of the 10 bodies — eight women (several of whom were believed to be sex workers), a man and a toddler — connected to the killer was discovered at Gilgo Beach in Babylon, N.Y., in 2010. Later that same year, the remains of four other victims — dubbed "The Gilgo Four" — were found within a quarter of a mile of each other near Gilgo Beach.

Heuermann is now charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were discovered.

Lost Girls follows real-life activist Mari Gilbert (played by Academy Award-nominee Amy Ryan), whose 24-year-old daughter Shannan went missing in May 2010. Shannan's body was discovered in late 2011. The cause of her death remains contested, with police determining she drowned and an independent autopsy concluding she was strangled. Still, the investigation into her disappearance led to the discovery of 10 homicide victims scattered along Ocean Parkway in New York.

The film, which was directed by Liz Garbus and based on journalist Robert Kolker's book Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery, follows Gilbert's relentless pursuit to find her missing daughter, along with the ensuing shocking discoveries which led police to suspect a serial killer was on the loose.

First premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, Lost Girls also features Lola Kirke, Thomas McKenzie, Mona Laurence, Dean Winters and Miriam Shor.