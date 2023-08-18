How the ‘Blue Beetle’ Ending and Mid-Credits Scene Set up the Future While Looking to the Past - The Messenger
How the ‘Blue Beetle’ Ending and Mid-Credits Scene Set up the Future While Looking to the Past

The mid-credits scene of the new DC film sets up a big return

Derek Lawrence
Xolo Maridueña in ‘Blue Beetle.’Hopper Stone/SMPSPWarner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

Warning: The following contains spoilers about Blue Beetle.

2 Blue 2 Beetle(s)?

Considering the ending of Blue Beetle (and the magic that is 2 Fast 2 Furious), the above feels like a great working title for a possible sequel to the new DC film.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle introduces a new superhero in the form of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who returns to his hometown of Palmera City and finds himself thrust into a battle between powerful businesswoman Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) and her altruistic niece Jenny (Bruna Marquezine). To stop her aunt from building an army, Jenny steals the scarab, an ancient alien biotechnological relic, and tasks Jaime with holding onto it. But when the scarab chooses him to become its symbiotic host, Reyes is transformed into the Blue Beetle.

Xolo Maridueña in 'Blue Beetle.'
Xolo Maridueña in 'Blue Beetle.'Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

In trying to help Jaime harness his newfound powers and possibly remove the scarab, which has grafted itself onto his spine, Jenny takes him to the family compound where she grew up. There, she reveals that her long-missing father, Ted Kord, previously served as the Blue Beetle. While Kord never unlocked the true power of the scarab, his wealth and technological innovations helped him fight crime as a Batman-like superhero. It's also briefly mentioned that Kord had attempted to save his mentor, Dan Garrett, from the scarab. In comic lore, Garrett was the original Blue Beetle, followed by Kord and then Jaime.

Blue Beetle concludes with Jaime saving the day and scoring a kiss from Jenny, but the mid-credits scene sets up a big return that could shake their world. Down in the empty lair of the Kord estate, the lights come on and Air Supply's "All Out of Love" plays. Then a voice comes over the radio: Ted Kord. He asks whoever turned his computer back on (Jaime's uncle Rudy) to tell his daughter that he's alive and that he loves her. Too bad no one is there to hear him!

BELISSA ESCOBEDO as Milagro, ELPIDIA CARRILLO as Rocio, BRUNA MARQUEZINE as Penny, ADRIANA BARRAZA as Nana and GEORGE LOPEZ as Uncle Rudy in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “BLUE BEETLE,”
Melissa Escobedo, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza and George Lopez in 'Blue Beetle'Hopper Stone/SMPSPWarner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

While this seems to lay the groundwork for a sequel featuring Jamie and Kord, it's unclear what level of box office performance Blue Beetle will need to achieve to earn another installment. The film was greenlit and filmed under a previous regime, but, luckily for Soto and his cast, Peter Safran was onboard as a producer before he and James Gunn were named as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has also said that he considers Blue Beetle to be "the first DCU character." Although, he went on to say that his upcoming Superman: Legacy is “the first full DCU movie.”

And so, time will tell if Blue Beetle returns and someone answers Kord's phone home.

