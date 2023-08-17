How ‘Sound of Freedom’ Outgrossed Blockbusters Like ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Indiana Jones’

Against all odds, the latest installments of the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible franchises have met an unexpected destiny: Falling behind the surprise hit Sound of Freedom at the domestic box office.

As of Wednesday, the modestly-budgeted film about one man's fight against human trafficking crossed $174 million, moving it ahead of the stateside grosses of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One ($160 million) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($173 million). It should be noted that both blockbusters have more than doubled those totals at the overseas box office ($524 million worldwide for M:I and $375 for Indy), whereas Sound of Freedom is set to begin opening in other territories over the next few weeks.

Sound of Freedom initially seemed to come out of nowhere to take the No. 1 spot on its July 4 release day, beating Harrison Ford's recently-released Indy swan song, Dial of Destiny. But the momentum has only built, leading to the logical question: How did this film that cost $15 million take down $300 million, well-reviewed behemoths?

There are a few factors, beginning with the much-discussed "pay it forward" campaign pushed by Angel Studios. Sound of Freedom ends with star Jim Caviezel encouraging the audience to buy an extra ticket for "for someone who would not otherwise be able to see the film." There have been suggestions that many of these tickets were never actually used and mostly just served to juice Sound of Freedom's box office numbers. However, director Alejandro Monteverde insists that the "pay it forward" program resulted in less than 10 percent of his film's haul.

And yet, that accounting debate might be the least-controversial conversation point regarding Sound of Freedom. Hailing from Angel Studios, a company known for "wholesome" and Christian content, Sound of Freedom is based on Tim Ballard (played by Caviezel), a former government agent who quit his job to dedicate himself to saving children from sex trafficking. With an A+ CinemaScore and an incredible 99 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has benefited from unprecedented word of mouth. For example, on a trip earlier this month to Texas, my stepfather started asking me about Sound of Freedom, revealing that he was told he really needed to check it out. For context, this is a guy whose only trip to the theater in the last couple of years was to see Avatar: The Way of Water. But Sound of Freedom has managed to reach people across the country who aren't frequent moviegoers and view this as one of the few made to appeal to them.

Another element of the film's success lies in the political fire it's stoked. Sound of Freedom has been labeled a QAnon-powered project, a claim Monteverde rejects and has called "heartbreaking." But Caviezel hasn't been shy about his QAnon-leanings, and the film has been embraced and supported by right-wing heavyweights like Donald Trump, who hosted a screening, and Ted Cruz, who tweeted to his 6 million followers, "Wow. Wow. Wow. GO SEE #SoundOfFreedom." With many of the same people slamming smash hit Barbie as "woke," conservative audiences are rallying to what they consider to be the "anti-woke" answer to Hollywood's usual offerings.

Speaking of Barbie, as we previously wrote, the film industry already seems to be taking the wrong lessons from the Barbenheimer phenomenon. Time will tell what Hollywood learns from Sound of Freedom's breakthrough. Will studios start making more of an effort to appeal to those audiences, as recently suggested by anit-woke firebrand Jordan Peterson? That could be asking for trouble. If studios aren't careful, attempts at pandering could end up alienating both sides of the political spectrum. And yet, if there's one thing the film industry is always sure to do, it's follow the money.