"A car seems to be calling out, doesn't it?"

Over four years ago, Liam Neeson called his shot. Talking to the then-67-year-old action star, I noticed that many of his recent projects feature him fighting bad guys on various modes of transportation, from airplanes to trains to snowplows. This particular Neeson niche became an obsession of mine, leading me to pitch him some future vehicular-focused projects, including ones involving Ubers and a cruise ship.

"You've got me thinking," Neeson said before coming up with a franchise I'm still waiting for. "Okay, a family station wagon that I use for Uber to make extra money, and then something happens. And the sequel is getting away from all that. I need a break, and I'm having a nervous breakdown, so somebody pays for me to have a cruise. I'm thinking, 'Oh, this is bliss,' and then it isn't."

I'm still giving five stars to that idea. While that isn't the plot of Neeson's new flick, Retribution does find him finally getting into that car, which just happens to have a bomb underneath his seat — and his kids are in the back! He's done it again!

In celebration of the latest entry in this very specific genre, we're ranking the movies that feature Neeson kicking ass in or on modes of transportation. And no, K-19: The Widowmaker did not qualify under our random criteria, as it felt like it landed in a gray area (not to be confused with The Grey, a badass Neeson joint that does have a plane crash but falls more into the fighting wolves department.)

6. The Ice Road (2021)

Seven words that should be a slam dunk success are "Liam Neeson stars in The Ice Road." Unfortunately, this Netflix vehicle somehow didn't live up to that potential, despite the bonafides of Neeson and a strong supporting cast (Amber Midthunder, Holt McCallany, and Laurence Fishburne in full paycheck mode). It was also written by the guy who came up with Jumanji, Die Hard With a Vengeance and Armageddon. Again, how was this not good?!

5. Battleship (2012)

I wish I could say that Battleship is actually not that bad...but even I, the guy who dared to support Bright, can't get there. It's a real shame because a Peter Berg movie with Alexander Skarsgård as a fella named Stone Hopper, Rihanna as a soldier, Neeson as Brooklyn Decker's father, and Turtle from Entourage should speak to me. As much as I like Taylor Kitsch, I wonder if Battleship might have been better off with Neeson as the lead instead of casting him in the "girlfriend's disapproving dad."

4. Retribution (2023)

Every time I interview Neeson, I always ask him what mode of transportation he's doing next on the big screen — and my man never disappoints! "I'm going over to Berlin next Monday to start a film where my fat Irish ass sits in a Mercedes or BMW for 98 percent of the film, with my two kids in the back," he told me in June 2021. "I've been told it's a bomb-pressurized seat because I'm in the financial markets, and I've lost a customer a lot of money, and he's taking his revenge. [Laughs] It's kind of Speed. It's Speed-ish."

Sadly, Retribution isn't Speed (in its defense, what is?), but it's the perfect end-of-August movie. It's 90 minutes, Stewy from Succession (Arian Moayed) shows up for one scene just to be blown up, and Neeson gets to drop classic Neeson action film lines like, "You hurt my daughter, scumbag," "You want your money, I want my life back," and "There's one thing you didn't think of: What a man will do when he's got nothing to lose!"

3. The Commuter (2018)

After first working together on Non-Stop (more on that below), Neeson's mode of transportation reunion with filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra holds a special place in the actor's heart. "I like trains," he told me about his favorite vehicle. "My grandfather was a steam engine driver in his early years. I have a vivid memory at the age of 5 or 6, being in Waterford, Ireland, which is where he lived, and him coming into the station on this big steam train and seeing him descending from the cabin of the train through this steam. He was like a god descending on the Earth, just picking me up and putting me on the steam train. I'll never forget that."

Wow, maybe we've discovered the origin story of this category of film! The Commuter doesn't reach the highs of Neeson and Collet-Serra's previous collaboration. Still, there are plenty of thrills thanks to the direction quality Neeson fights (for once, he's a regular businessman...oh wait, he's also a retired cop!), and Conjuring pals Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson both chewing the hell out of some scenery.

2. Non-Stop (2014)

And here is the aforementioned first outing for Neeson and Collet-Serra, which feels like the film that kickstarted this phenomenon. Like, come on, you hear, "Liam Neeson fights terrorists on a plane," and you're speeding to the theater! Thankfully, unlike some of the others on this list, Non-Stop more than lives up to its promise. A big part of the appeal is one of the coolest and most overqualified supporting casts of all time: Julianne Moore, Shea Whigham, Scoot McNairy, Michelle Dockery, Corey Stoll, Anson Mount, Corey Hawkins, and Lupita Nyong'o. But it's Neeson, still riding the Taken-high, who commands the screen and carries the film, whether he's feeling the walls closing in on him or engaging in an epic airplane bathroom brawl.

1. Cold Pursuit (2019)

If you haven't seen Cold Pursuit, then you're missing out on one of the most underrated films of the last decade. To whet your appetite, let's start by sharing the incredible synopsis: "Neeson plays Nels Coxman, a local snowplow operator recently named Citizen of the Year of his small Colorado ski town for keeping the roads open through the winter. Nels' quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) abruptly spins out of control when a local drug cartel unjustly murders their son. Taking the law into his own hands with only the tools of an outdoorsman and snowplow driver, Nels sets out to find those responsible but inadvertently ignites a gang war that threatens to engulf the town — unless he ends it first."

I don't know about you, but they had me at "Nels Coxman." What truly makes Cold Pursuit a winner is that everyone involved knew exactly what movie they were making. It's one with a sense of humor and a tone that feels like an actual worthy imitation of Elmore Leonard and Quentin Tarantino. In summation, pursue this gem; it will be worth the ride.