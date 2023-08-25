How Much Do Family Vloggers Have To Set Aside For Their Kids? Breaking Down Illinois’ New Child Influencer Law

On July 1, 2024, a new Illinois law will go into effect that allows influencers under the age of 16 to sue their parents if funds aren't set aside from their earnings.

According to Illinois Sen. David Koehler, "the rise of social media has given children new opportunities to earn a profit. Many parents have taken this opportunity to pocket the money, while making their children continue to work in these digital environments."

This new bill, signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 11, covers children featured in content such as family vlogs on platforms like TikTok or YouTube. It also gives these children the right to ask that any video that features them be deleted.

Although influencing is a comparatively new market, this law has roots in Hollywood child acting. In 1938, Jackie Coogan — star of silent films who even worked alongside Charlie Chaplin on the movie The Kid — sued his mother and her husband after he learned that they had spent his life's earnings before he even aged into adulthood. Coogan didn't win his suit, but one year later, the Coogan Law was put into effect in California. This was the first law of its kind that aimed to protect child performers from their parents or guardians taking control of their earnings.

This new Illinois law was modeled after these film and television laws, but unlike the Coogan law, which requires 15 percent of child actor's earnings to be set aside in a blocked trust account (known as a Coogan Account), "the onus here is really on the parents," according to Teen Vogue writer Fortesa Latifi.

Latifi also questioned just how enforceable the law is. Other than giving children the right to sue, there is not much in the way of enforcing compliance.

The law only applies to content created in Illinois, and the children featured must be in 30% of the content over 30 days to be entitled to their earnings. The amount owed to the child increases if they appear more often in videos.

"If a young person is in 50% of a video, then you have to set aside 25% of the money that’s received and put it into a trust fund," Sen. David Koehler, who sponsored the bill, said in an interview with Politico.

To put this into perspective, some estimations find that "top" creators on YouTube can receive a pay rate of $5 per 1,000 views on YouTube, meaning that a YouTube video with 1 million views can make as much as $5,000 (assuming there are no issues with ad blockers or demonetizations).

In this case, if a 10-minute video that earned $5,000 features a child under 16 years old for five minutes, the child is owed $1,250.

TikTok has similar rates — according to reports from influencers, creators eligible for the Creator Fund earn around $0.02 and $0.04 for every 1,000 views. So, a video with 1 million views may earn $40. If a child is featured in half of the video, they would be entitled to $10.

Martin Kamenski, the CEO of Revel CPA, which does accounting for creatives and influencers, told Politico that he could "almost not imagine how a content creator would comply with this" without the help of some sort of tool that allows parents to calculate how much their child is featured in a video.

"There’s a really tricky burden that’s gonna get placed … on these content creators to either figure out whether or not this applies to them," Kamenski said.