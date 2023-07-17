Here’s How Much Actors Actually Make in the Film and Television Business
How much do actors make, from background performers to major stars? We broke down the stats here
On Thursday, 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike.
Their demands include provisions on artificial intelligence, better pay and working conditions and a higher rate of residuals for streaming shows.
So, how much exactly do actors make, from background performers to major stars? Though it varies and none of these numbers are finite, The Messenger pulled together the reported statistics out there.
While reading between the lines, it's worth noting that stars who make a decent chunk of change don't necessarily get to keep it all to themselves. Reign actress Adelaide Kane, for instance, broke down just how far her $20,000 per episode earnings go in a viral video in May, explaining that the number significantly dwindles after she's paid her manager, agent, lawyer, business manager, social media team and publicist.
More actors are starting to speak out about their paychecks, including the supporting cast of the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, who opened up in a recent interview with The New Yorker about working day jobs to make ends meet and receiving paltry residual checks (Emma Myles, a series regular, said she made around $20 in residuals from the show this year.)
A complete list of film and TV acting salaries
- Star of a big-budget film: It varies but can be impressively high. As a sampling size, some of the highest-paid actors in 2019 included Robert Downey Jr., whose Avengers: Endgame salary earned him around $75 million, including a rumored 8 percent back-end deal that allegedly landed the actor an extra $55 million. Dwayne Johnson was also on the list, earning $23.5 million upfront for Jumanji: The Next Level, Forbes reports.
- Indie film actors: Indie films that fall between a budget of $700,000 and $2.5 million have a weekly SAG minimum pay of $2,130, according to a 2020 report from Chron.
- Supporting film actor: If your name isn't on the marquee but you still play a supporting role, you'll typically make a minimum of $65,000, per Backstage.
- TV Stars: Stars of their own show are required by SAG-AFTRA to make a minimum of $5,528 per week for half-hour programs and $8,844 for one-hour programs.
- TV Regulars: The minimum day rate for SAG TV series regulars is between $3,756 and $5,897/week.
- TV Costars: Costars play smaller speaking roles on TV shows and are hired on a daily contract, making $1,082 per day, according to Backstage.
- Background film actor: A background actor plays a non-speaking role in a movie. As of this year, an actor who is in the union gets paid around $187 per day, though they may get an additional bump if the role involves getting wet or being in a smoke-filled environment.
- Stand-in: A stand-in quite literally stands in for an actor during lighting or technical set-ups. They earn a slightly higher rate than background actors, making $204 per day under the TV/Theatrical contract, according to SAG-AFTRA.
- Voice Actors: Voice actors lend their vocals to various projects, from commercials to video games. Per Voices.com, actors can make $100 for a local radio commercial to $10,000 for a national TV commercial. Rates can increase quite a bit for high-profile voice actors like Nancy Cartwright, who plays several characters on The Simpsons and makes around $400,000 per episode.
- Commercial Actors: If you play a starring role in a commercial, SAG mandates that you get $671.69 for an 8-hour weekday and $923.57 for a 10-hour weekday, as reported by Project Casting.
