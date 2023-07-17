On Thursday, 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike.

Their demands include provisions on artificial intelligence, better pay and working conditions and a higher rate of residuals for streaming shows.

So, how much exactly do actors make, from background performers to major stars? Though it varies and none of these numbers are finite, The Messenger pulled together the reported statistics out there.

Members of of SAG-AFTRA Join the WGA on Strike In Los Angeles, picketing outside Paramount Studios, CA on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While reading between the lines, it's worth noting that stars who make a decent chunk of change don't necessarily get to keep it all to themselves. Reign actress Adelaide Kane, for instance, broke down just how far her $20,000 per episode earnings go in a viral video in May, explaining that the number significantly dwindles after she's paid her manager, agent, lawyer, business manager, social media team and publicist.

More actors are starting to speak out about their paychecks, including the supporting cast of the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, who opened up in a recent interview with The New Yorker about working day jobs to make ends meet and receiving paltry residual checks (Emma Myles, a series regular, said she made around $20 in residuals from the show this year.)

A complete list of film and TV acting salaries