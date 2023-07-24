With Barbie dominating the pop culture conversation and exceeding box office expectations this past weekend, it's safe to say Barbie's been on a lot of people's minds — but another doll-focused film, 2000's Life-Size starring Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan, has also entered the chat.

The film starred Banks as Eve, a life-size version of a popular doll, likely modeled after the Barbie doll. When young tomboy Casey Stewart (played by Lohan) loses her mom and is feeling like her dad doesn't understand her, the doll she initially had no interest in comes to life, teaching her to deal with her grief and experience joy again.

Life-Size would become a cult classic, with fans revisiting it in the years following its release and sharing their thoughts online. The movie has had so much staying power that a sequel was made in 2018, Life-Size 2, in which Banks reprised her role as the Eve doll.

In the years leading up to the release of the made-for-TV movie, Banks was blazing trails as the first African-American to model for Victoria's Secret and a Sports Illustrated cover appearance, which led her to become one of the highest paid models in the industry.

Banks was at the height of her modeling career when she was offered the part of Eve in Life-Size, alongside then-child star Lohan. Though Banks had pioneered many firsts as an African-American model, her race was never a plot point in the film, which fans appreciated.

As the Barbie movie starts its box office run and sparks conversations about representation, Banks's turn as Eve is helpful context.

Since Life-Size went straight to TV and didn't seem to be reaching for accolades or Emmy contention, the effect on Banks's career wasn't completely obvious — however it's easy to argue that her role in the likable children's film helped cement her persona as a progressive, fashion-forward role model who also served as a modern face of American beauty. That approachable persona would uplift her public perception in the years to come, as she launched several other personality-based projects and fans of the film grew up with her.

Three years after the release of Life-Size, Banks's highly successful modeling competition show "American's Next Top Model" premiered and became one of UPN's highest rated series. It later went on to become the first series to premiere on The CW, running for 24 seasons and contributing several memes to the zeitgeist. The show would cement Banks as a household name and launch the careers of several other models.

In 2005, Banks brought a talk show to air: "The Tyra Show" would go on for five seasons and win several Emmy awards. Banks also launched a production company, a cosmetics line and wrote several novels. She remained in the public eye as she took on hosting duties for popular shows.

As moviegoers take in the new Barbie film, Banks has been continuously brought up in the resulting chatter as fans reminisce about the original Life Size film. Joining in on the fun, Banks posted a photo of herself recently dressed as her Life-Size character, with the caption "Ken, you’re leaving me for WHO???," proving once more that Banks always has a place in the pop culture conversation.