How Kristen Doute Made Her Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Ever since news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair broke in March, fans of Vanderpump Rules have been patiently waiting for a certain someone to make her return: Sandoval's ex, Kristen Doute.

During Wednesday's finale, Doute — who previously dated Sandoval from 2008 to 2014 and starred on VPR for eight seasons — showed up for a brief but memorable interaction with Ariana Madix. After they laughed about their shared ex, Doute guided Madix through a cleansing ceremony, complete with crystals, fire and alcohol.

"When I think of your ex-boyfriend, I think I need a drink," Doute said.

"You mean also your ex-boyfriend?" Madix added, wrapping her arms around Doute. "Our. Our ex-boyfriend."

Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute (Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)

The two women also took a moment to reflect on the way Sandoval and Madix's relationship began: with an illicit kiss.

"It's like, yes, me and Tom kissed, and then you think it's an isolated thing. You think it's a situation-based thing, but now it's like, this is who this person is," Madix said. "And it's really sh--y that it took nine years...nine years I could have spent not defending him at your sake."

"Pish posh on me!" Doute said. "If anything, I'm sorry to you that you had to do me the favor of taking him away."

It was a beautiful moment given the way this friendship began. They hated each other when Madix joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 2, and their animosity threatened to tear their shared friend group apart until they finally found some common ground and let go of all Sandoval-related jealousy. The two have publicly supported each other often through their various business ventures and remained friends during the many VPR ups and downs.

On March 3, after Scandoval broke, Doute took to Instagram to show her support and love for Madix.

"I stand with Ariana," the clothing designer and entrepreneur said in a video with her current friend and former enemy.

Kristen Doute and Ariana Maddix (Kristen Doute/Instagram)

In another post, Doute shared a series of photos of and with Madix, along with the caption, "#TeamAriana."

Sandoval and Leviss — who are no longer together — are expected to further detail their affair in the upcoming three-part Season 10 reunion. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.