Honey, she's back — and she's fabulous. In the And Just Like That... Season 2 finale, the iconic Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) officially makes her return to the world of Sex and the City. In the brief cameo, Samantha — who lives in London now — calls Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone as her friend prepares for her final group dinner in her old NYC apartment.

"Hello, London," she answers. "What's shaking, lady?"

"My flight's three hours delayed, Carrie," Samantha answers while sitting in a black car. "I won't be able to make it there in time."

Samantha goes onto explain that Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) gave her the invite, and she'd wanted to surprise Carrie for her "Last Supper" dinner at the apartment.

"The fog finally lifted, but the crew? Maxed out!" she exclaims. "Oh, I am f---ing furious!"

When Carrie suggests they can get together in the morning, Samantha explains that she was flying in for one night only — just so she can "pay [her] respects."

Once Carrie puts her on speakerphone, Samantha does just that, telling the apartment, "Thank you for everything, you f---ing fabulous, fabulous flat."

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) apologizes for not making it to NYC in 'And Just Like That...' Max

Carrie then accuses her of having a British accent, and Samantha quips that she's actually "Annabelle Bronstein from Injah" — a reference to the Season 6 episode "Boy, Interrupted," in which Samantha pretends to be another woman to gain access to an elite private pool.

During the rest of the episode, Miranda patches up the issues with exes Che (Sara Ramírez) and Steve (David Eigenberg); Seema (Sarita Choudhury) confronts her love for film director Ravi (Armin Amiri); and Carrie sleeps with Aidan (John Corbett) one last time before he must move back to Virginia for good, thanks to his son Wyatt (Logan Souza).

News of Cattrall's appearance first leaked in May, with fans going wild over the prospect of seeing the fan favorite character, who hasn't appeared in the reboot. At the time, Variety reported that she recorded her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with Parker, Davis or Nixon, as well as showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall has famously feuded with both Parker and King, especially after deciding not to return for a third Sex and the City film when she saw the direction Samantha's character would go in. (The plotline reportedly involved Miranda's teenage son, Brady, sending the PR mogul nudes.) In 2017, Cattrall said Parker "could have been nicer" about her decision not to return for Sex and the City 3 and noted that she'd "never been friends" with her co-stars; in 2022, she doubled down on these comments, saying, "I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren't my friends. It was professional."

The cameo comes on the heels of the news that And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season by Max, with King adding that the team is "thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe, telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors." So perhaps we could get to see more Samantha Jones?

In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That... are now streaming on Max.