Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher may be going strong, but that doesn't mean they haven't benefited from couples' therapy.

The longtime couple — who host The Big D, a reality series that follows six recently divorced couples who move into a house and try to find love with other divorcees — found themselves working through some of their own issues with the show's resident therapist, Dr. Jada Jackson.

"We didn’t even know half the time that we were in a therapy session but we were in it,” Fletcher told fellow Bachelor Nation member Kaitlyn Bristowe on Tuesday's episode of her Off The Vine podcast. “We would sometimes go talk about what had just happened [with the contestants] and, you know, Jordan would have one perspective on it, I would have another perspective on it and we would start to talk to Dr. Jada because she was in the green room with us."

Rodgers went on to note that discussing another couple's relationship issue made the couple realize that sometimes "it was actually about our relationship."

Added Fletcher: “We loved it!”

Rodgers and Fletcher first met on the Saint Spritz co-founder's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016. The ESPN network analyst popped the question to Fletcher during the Season 12 finale, and the pair were engaged for six years before tying the knot in a stunning ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., in May 2022.

"I don't know if there's anything that could be thrown our way that we can't work through," Fletcher told The Knot ahead of their nuptials. "Six years taught us a lot, and we feel so at peace and prepared — and we're so excited to be married."

While speaking exclusively to The Messenger in June, Fletcher opened up about the possibility of the pair expanding their family.

"We just got through year one [of marriage], so who knows what year two will hold," Fletcher said. "I think we've always known since we've been together [that] we want kids. But we've never been the type to be like, 'We need to rush that.' When it feels right, it feels right. But it has been in the forefront of a lot of our conversations."