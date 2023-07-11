Warning: The following contains spoilers for the two-part Season 2 finale of How I Met Your Father, "Shady Parker" and "Okay Fine, It's a Hurricane."

Someone call Maury, because a paternity test is in order.

Tuesday's Season 2 finale of How I Met Your Father saw Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) professing her love for a fan favorite who's been under her nose the whole time, as well as a few unexpected twists for her friends.

And although HIMYF has yet to receive a Season 3 renewal, fans of the franchise continue to speculate about the answer to the titular mystery.

If the parent series How I Met Your Mother — which ran for nine seasons on CBS from 2005 to 2014 — is any indicator, Sophie may not meet the father of her child until the final season, as HIMYM's Ted (Josh Radnor) did with the unnamed Mother (Cristin Milioti) of his kids.

But here's our ranking of the most likely potential fathers (so far).

1. Ian (Daniel Augustin)

Hilary Duff stars as Sophie and Daniel Augustin as Ian in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 episode "A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentine’s Day." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

This season saw Ian and Sophie's paths cross once again after she chose Jesse, and although she was single this time, Ian was in a happy relationship. But their story likely isn't over.

Since the very first episode, timing has never quite been on their side, which makes this viewer think the show is building up to a particularly kismet moment for the couple.

2. Drew (Josh Peck)

Josh Peck as Drew and Francia Raisa as Valentina in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 finale episode "Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Since Sophie dated Drew for a majority of the first season, it's the longest relationship she's had on the show, which makes it fair to predict that their flame might be reignited in the future.

And although the Season 2 finale saw Drew make out with Sophie's BFF Valentina (Francia Raisa) after getting friend-zoned, future Sophie (Kim Cattrall) revealed that the pairing was a "total disaster" and Val ends up having a kid with ex-boyfriend Charlie (Tom Ainsley).

3. Jesse (Chris Lowell)

Hilary Duff as Sophie and Chris Lowell as Jesse in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 finale episode "Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

This "will they, won't they" relationship has been the backbone of the show since it premiered, mirroring HIMYM's Ted and Robin (Cobie Smulders) as the group's OTP.

Fans were surely thrilled to see the Season 2 finale's kiss in the rain after the couple stopped hiding from their feelings.

But it seems unlikely that this is the end of Sophie's romantic journey, and if Ted and Robin taught us anything, it's that life takes unexpected turns. So, even if they are endgame, that doesn't necessarily make Jesse the father of her child.

4. Oscar (Victor Rasuk)

Victor Rasuk as Oscar and Hilary Duff as Sophie in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 episode "Universal Therapy." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Although Oscar was originally set up on a fake date with Sophie by Val's parents (Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie), he ended up asking her on a real date by the end of the episode.

But since it turned out that Oscar wore a massive medallion under his clothes containing his dead mother's ashes, which somehow made him better at having sex, that potential romance quickly went off the rails.

5. Robert (John Corbett)

John Corbett as Robert and Hilary Duff as Sophie in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 episode "Daddy." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

May-September romances work for a lot of people, but this one ended after Sophie learned that Robert might be her long-lost biological father.

Thankfully, they found out they weren't related, but they couldn't get around the fact that Robert did fool around with Sophie's mother, Lori (Paget Brewster).

6. Sid (Suraj Sharma)

Suraj Sharma as Sid and Hilary Duff as Sophie in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 episode "Shady Parker." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

So far, this dynamic has been strictly platonic, but who's to say Sophie doesn't end up co-parenting with a friend? She's a modern woman!

But since the Season 2 finale saw the apparent end of Sid and Hannah's (Ashley Reyes) brief long-distance marriage, he's back on the market. And Hannah's random assumption that Sid almost had an affair with Sophie could serve as foreshadowing for another unexpected paring, à la Drew and Val.

7. Charlie (Tom Ainsley)

Tom Ainsley plays Charlie in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 episode "Family Business." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

If we're going down that road, Charlie could be another potential platonic co-parent, though it's unlikely after the finale.

Future Sophie told her son that Charlie and Val end up having their own kid together (and called him "Charlie," not "your father") after the pair split in the first season finale over their different views on parenthood.

While it remains unlikely, everyone's a suspect!

8. Lance Bass

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa star in the "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 episode "Out of Sync." Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Just for fun, let's add this admittedly far-fetched theory to the mix.

After NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass made cameos as themselves and Sophie had to break it to Val that the latter is "famously gay" and married with kids, Bass revealed at the end that hubby Michael Turchin "okayed [Val] as my hall pass."

And if the HIMYF universe's version of Lance Bass is sexually fluid, who's to say he isn't fair game? "Bro Code" rules are so 2005.

Seasons 1 and 2 of How I Met Your Father are now streaming on Hulu.