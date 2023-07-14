SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who is known best for providing an entire generation with laughs (and doing so with an enviable amount of trendsetting style) on The Nanny, wasn't even cracking a smile during Thursday's press conference announcing the actors' union strike.

"We are being victimized by a very greedy entity," Drescher said in a fiery speech. "I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them."

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios, networks and streamers at the bargaining table, accused the actors' union of choosing "a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."

Now, Hollywood's actors, like its writers, are walking out of the job and leaving studio lots empty and sets dark while the union bargains for economic fairness, AI protections, and residual payment modifications.

How did things get this bad between actors and studios? You may be surprised to find out that there's been beef stewing between the actors and the studios for over a decade. Here's when the trouble started:

The way we consume entertainment has evolved with the advent of streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and more, which allow us to watch as much as we want at the click of a button. Actors are asking for better residual payments from streamers. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The advent of streaming

It's not hyperbolic to say that Netflix completely revolutionized the way that we consume TV and movies when the company transitioned from mail-order DVDs to a streaming platform in 2007, virtually removing the wait to watch what we want. Now, we can get it all at the touch of a button. On-demand content, in turn, has altered audiences' tastes; viewers like you and me are less in the mood for weekly releases and more accustomed to inhaling new seasons all in one go.

Because of streamers, the entertainment business has evolved (e.g. longer hiatuses between seasons, shorter season orders), prompting SAG-AFTRA to demand more economic fairness. Streaming platforms don't always paying performers for "reruns" or "rewatches" the same way that linear television does, so the actors' union is calling for a modification to the formula for residual payments to better reflect the economic value of performers' contributions. SAG-AFTRA is proposing a residuals calculation based on viewership, which means that the more popular a program is, the more money its performers stand to gain.

Orlando Bloom was de-aged when he reprised his role as Legolas in "The Lord of the Rings" prequel film "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," released in 2013. Warner Bros.

The use of AI technology to age and de-age actors

Believe it or not, artificial intelligence has been around for a while, kicking off with Alan Turing's "Imitation Game" in 1950 and maturing enough as both a concept and programmable model that in 1979, the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence was founded. But we didn't really start seeing it overtly used on TV and films until AI-tech began making borderline "Uncanny Valley" de-aged (or aged-up) renditions of our favorite actors and actresses. At first it was oddly sincere, like in the case of Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Orlando Bloom in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel.

But then Hollywood crossed (what some believe) is an ethical line, "resurrecting" deceased actors and actresses. Soon, we began to see the likes of Carrie Fisher and Christopher Reeve back on the big screen, and actors began to take note of the fact that their likenesses could easily be used in perpetuity with AI tech. Not everyone is into this form of "eternal life," and not everyone is convinced that their loved ones will benefit from these "posthumous roles" for generations to come. The actors' union is calling for some AI restrictions to be baked into a contract.

Actors are calling for a limit on self-taped auditions — a practice that proliferated during the pandemic and never went away. Phynart Studio / E+ / Getty Images

The proliferation of self-taping during the pandemic

During the pandemic, as regular offices shifted to Zoom and remote work, the traditional Hollywood casting process adapted as well, with actors being asked to record themselves auditioning instead of coming in person. Now, pandemic restrictions have lifted, but self-taping hasn't gone away, meaning that actors have continued to foot the time and production costs that previously would have been handled by casting and production. (And keep in mind that not all actors are A-listers — the majority are middle and working-class.) In some cases, actors are being asked to submit lengthy tapes, with no guarantee that they'll even be seen. The actors' union would like to impose limitations for self-tape auditions (no more than five pages) and increase access to other casting formats to ensure performers are less vulnerable to exploitation.

Actors and other Hollywood workers have been affected by the current recession and rising inflation. Bryan Allen/The Image Bank via Getty Images

The recession and inflation

Not every actor is living the life of the rich and the famous; most buy their own eggs, fill up their own gas, and fly economy, too. That means they've been feeling the brunt of the ongoing "post-pandemic" global recession and resulting inflation the same way that we have, but their payment minimums — a byproduct of contract negotiations that occurred three years ago between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP — don't reflect the current economic crisis. Now the actors' union wants significant increases in minimum rates to account for these high levels of inflation, as well as more funding allocated to the Guild's health, retirement and pension plans.

A teacher supporting striking Hollywood writers holds up a sign reading "AI Does Not Have Kids to Feed!" on the picket line outside Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on June 30, 2023. Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

The future of generative AI

AI is getting smarter, and it's getting smarter fast. In the past two years or so alone, we've seen a surge in interest among the general public in using AI daily. Most of it has been innocent fun — using DALL-E 2 to dress the Pope in a Balenciaga coat, ChatGPT to draft nuisance cover letters, and LENSA to turn your selfies into art. But underneath the novelty of it all is an uncomfortable truth: Generative AI is trained on material that exists, and in most cases, performers aren't compensated when their work is used for AI bots to learn from and imitate. Actors are particularly vulnerable to savvy AI, which is getting better at "deepfaking" the looks, mannerisms, facial expressions, and voices of actors, siphoning the data to do so from streaming platforms and digital libraries. Without certain protections in place, studios and networks could reasonably — at some point down the line — opt to cast AI extras instead of paying for human ones, cutting corners on big-picture costs but severely limiting the exposure and opportunities of any working actor who isn't already a bonafide star.

Writer Jasmyne Peck-Bailey uses a megaphone to motivate protestors on the WGA's Netflix picket line on May 24, 2023. Glenn Garner/The Messenger

The writers going on strike

The WGA's decision to make their demands loud and clear to the powers that be in La La Land has undoubtedly caused a domino chain since the strike kicked off on May 2, leading other entertainment guilds to toy with the idea. The directors' union found a way to shake hands with the studio and network heads that comprise the AMPTP, but the actors' union was unable to reach a palatable resolution during its (extended) collective bargaining session. That may be because SAG-AFTRA took note of the C-Suiters fears of yet another lengthy work stoppage in Hollywood — as evidenced in their last-ditch effort to patch things up with the help of a federal mediator — and decided to ride the momentum of the WGA's walkout.