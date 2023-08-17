Danielle Jonas is getting candid about her health prognosis — and her pop star husband who has been there for her every step of the way.
The mother of two, who married Kevin Jonas in 2009, was recently diagnosed with moderate eczema — the inflammatory skin condition that often causes itchiness, rashes and dry skin — which even resulted in Danielle losing some of her hair.
"It was really hard, for her personally and for me to watch her," Kevin exclusively told The Messenger about the process. "She didn't know how to process all the feelings."
Danielle said the condition eventually prevented her from doing some of the things she loved most.
"I didn't go on tour as much with him because I didn't feel like myself," she told The Messenger. "I was uncomfortable and trying to figure things out. I was worried it was more involved. But Kevin was so supportive of me. That's why we have been together for so long. We work good together even if there are issues that come up."
As Kevin put it, "I just wanted to back her up like she always backs me up, no matter what I'm doing."
Thankfully, Danielle and her doctor found solutions to help best combat her symptoms.
- Danielle Jonas Says She ‘Feels Less Than’ Sisters-in-Law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra
- Franklin Jonas on ‘Joining the Family Business’ and Why He Identifies With the Rats of NYC (Exclusive)
- Joe Jonas Reveals He Once Pooped His White Pants on Stage, Had ‘a Lot of Therapy’ After
- Jimmy Fallon Surprises Jonas Brothers Fans on Band’s New Tour: Watch Him Sing ‘Mr. Brightside’
- Bear Grylls Wants to Work With Priyanka Chopra Jonas on ‘Running Wild’: ‘In the Right Time, It Will Happen’ (Exclusive)
- Nick Jonas Didn’t Miss a Beat After Falling Through a Hole Mid-Performance
"After a couple of months, I came down, and I was like, 'I finally took a shower and it was so much more comfortable,'" she said about life after finding the right treatment. She recently partnered with Sanofi and Regeneron to educate others on Dupixent (learn more here), her option of choice. "It was so much more comfortable brushing my hair. I felt like myself again."
With her eczema now under control, Danielle has found power in paying forward the lessons she's learned — which is something she learned from her extended family.
"I think just sharing your story, no matter what that story is, is important," Kevin gushed. "Being honest and forthcoming is great. That's kind of the Jonas motto: 'Tell it like it is.'"
