How ‘Big Brother’ Addressed Luke Valentine’s Removal from the House for Using N-Word - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

How ‘Big Brother’ Addressed Luke Valentine’s Removal from the House for Using N-Word

During Thursday night's episode, host Julie Chen Moonves acknowledged it had been 'an emotional 24 hours' in the 'Big Brother' house

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Red Utley, Hisam Goueli, Cory Wurtrnberger, Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Cameron Harding, Jared Fields and Luke ValentineCBS

On Thursday night's episode of Big Brother, viewers saw the fate of Luke Valentine as he was removed from the house for saying the N-word. Around 10 minutes into the live episode, host Julie Chen Moonves addressed the audience, saying, "It was an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother Code of Conduct and was removed from the game."

The episode then showed the exact moment when Valentine uttered the slur, in conversation with fellow houseguests Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields.

Luke Valentine from Big Brother Season 25.
Luke Valentine from "Big Brother" Season 25. Valentine was removed from the series after he was caught saying the N-word on the show's live feeds.Sonja Flemming/CBS

Fields then told the cameras in a confessional, "My non-reaction in the moment, being the only Black male in this house, I don't know what to say. Anything I say or do can come off aggressive."

Read More

Valentine then joked to Fields that he was trying to say, "Narwal," to which Fields said, "I don't give a f---." In a subsequent conversation with Fields — which was previously reported after being captured by fans on TikTok — Fields joked that, "I should have made you uncomfortable real quick, like, 'Whoa, bro, what'd you just say?'"

View post on TikTok

"They just don't know how to handle that, which is so funny to me," Fields added. "In situations that should be uncomfortable for a Black man, white people get more uncomfortable." Valentine then admitted that, "Well, I'm in trouble now."

Viewers then saw Valentine being called to the Diary Room the next morning, where he was presumably told of his removal off-camera. Cameras next showed contestant Reilly Smedley calling the houseguests to the living room, where she read off a card, "Houseguests, due to violating the Big Brother Code of Conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game. The game goes on, and the live vote and eviction will go on as scheduled."

Wurtenberger revealed to the group what happened, telling them the word was directed in a very "casual, between friends kind of way."

"I walked out like, 'Did I just hear that?'" he recalled.

Fields then said he preferred to not have this as a "family convo," telling the cameras, "I've had friends like Luke in the past. It's really weird to try to have that conversation. That's why I didn't tell anybody. I don't associate ignorance with malice. Whether Luke meant it in that way or not, it was rules and regulations and we were told them clearly before walking into this house. I completely understand the decision."

"It's hard to help people understand where you're coming from, especially being the only Black man in this house," he added in the confessional. "With that being said, Luke, I wish you the best, bro. I just really do hope it was a learning situation for you."

On Wednesday, after fans learned of the situation thanks to the show's live feeds, Big Brother producers and CBS released a statement to The Messenger reading, "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

This isn't the first time Big Brother contestants have been in hot water over racist comments caught on-camera.

In 2018, contestant Kaitlyn Herman sang the N-word while quoting a Drake song; during that same season, Angela Rummans and Rachel Swindler compared their tan skin to that of Black contestant Bayleigh Dayton. Just last year, Season 24 winner Taylor Hale experienced microaggressions and bullying, and houseguest Kyle Carpenter was evicted from the house after making racial-fueled comments.

In 2020, after accusations flew on social media that houseguest Memphis Garrett used the N-word, CBS released a statement that read, in part, "hate speech will not be tolerated, and those who violate the policy will be removed from the Big Brother house." (An internal investigation later revealed that Garrett had not said the slur.)

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.