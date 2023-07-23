How ‘Barbie’ Star Ana Cruz Kayne Honored Her Filipino Heritage in the Movie (Exclusive) - The Messenger
How ‘Barbie’ Star Ana Cruz Kayne Honored Her Filipino Heritage in the Movie (Exclusive)

'I wanted to wear this iconic thing that represents my heritage and make it very Barbie,' Kayne tells The Messenger of her favorite outfit from Barbie

Glenn Garner
Ana Cruz Kayne attends the Barbie UK premiere on July 12, 2023 in LondonGareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This interview was conducted before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike

Ana Cruz Kayne has left her mark on Barbieland.

The Barbie star, 33, tells The Messenger that the movie's "brilliant costume designer" Jacqueline Duran styled her in a traditional Philippine terno dress with butterfly sleeves for one pivotal scene.

"My mom's from Philippines, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's it. I want to wear this traditional butterfly sleeve dress,'" recalls Kayne, who plays Supreme Court Justice Barbie. "And Jacqueline lit up."

Although the Barbies were allowed to pick their own look for the scene, Kayne said the options "seemed kind of arbitrary" at first, until she landed on the terno.

"I wanted to wear this iconic thing that represents my heritage and make it very Barbie and have that intermix," she explains. "And Jacqueline ran with it. I don't know how they came up with it so fast, but it felt so special and so unique to my Barbie. That was my favorite outfit."

Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Barbie
Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne and Emma Mackey star in BarbieWarner Bros. Pictures

Kayne says her mom "was very moved" by the tribute and even sent her some family heirlooms to wear with the look.

"I didn't get to wear those because it wasn't quite in the right style, but I kept them with me in my dressing room," says Kayne. "And I just felt like I was honoring my family, which to me is maybe the reason I do everything in some way."

While working on the Barbieland set in the U.K., Kayne says, "Taking it in is so special," adding that she "always wanted to go down the slide" in Barbie's Dreamhouse but "there was never a moment because that involves so much stunt work."

The actress says "it was unreal" working with the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, although she admits that she doesn't "watch that many things."

The one person she "was probably most nervous about" was Gosling: "But then I met him, and he was so kind and funny."

Ana Cruz Kayne, America Ferrera, SAG strike
Ana Cruz Kayne and America Ferrera participate in the SAG-AFTRA strike outside Netflix and Warner Bros. in New York City on July 19, 2023Rob Kim/Getty Images

"I remember America being like, 'Did you know that we were going to be friends?'" she recounts. "And I love America, but I was like, 'Oh, I don't really watch anything.'

"So I kind of just saw them at face value, and they're amazing human beings. And so I felt very included, and I felt very equal and very," adds Kayne.

Following the movie's long-running promotional bonanza, she and Ferrera joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Warner Bros. and Netflix in New York City this week, leading up to Friday's premiere.

Ahead of the strike, Kayne told The Messenger that she planned to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer on their shared opening weekend.

"I have friends who are in Oppenheimer, and I respect them, and I love them," she said. "And I'm going to go see my movie first, but baby, I'm going to see yours too. I think it's very funny and I'm into the sort of competition just because it's so fun."

Barbie is now in theaters.

