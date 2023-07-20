How ‘And Just Like That…’ Finally Brought Aidan Back

And Just Like That... waited a New York minute to bring back fan-favorite Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), but he's finally (almost) here. Viewers have been clamoring for the return of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker)'s ex-fiancé Aidan since the death of Big (Chris Noth) in the Sex and the City reboot's first episode. And in the newest episode of Season 2, which was released Thursday on Max, the series first started planting the seeds for the furniture designer's return.

During a dinner with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Nya (Karen Pittman), Nya asks Carrie who Aidan is. Carrie admits that she hasn't spoken with him in years, but knows he's divorced and lives in Virginia now (all thanks to some online sleuthing).

In the next scene, Carrie types out an email to Aidan, which reads, "Hey Stranger... Remember me? IF this is still your email, it's me - Carrie. Was just thinking of you the other day... and I wondered how you were doing. So, how ya doing? Hope to hear from you." (In a post-script, she added, "If this is not you - whoever is reading this... carry on.")

But, she didn't send the message, telling Seema (Sarita Choudhury) that she "chickened out" of reaching out.

However, Carrie gets the confidence to send the message after successfully speaking at WidowCon, an event for women who've lost their husbands. After reading aloud a chapter of her memoir, Loved and Lost, Carrie narrates, "And just like that, I realized, some relationships are meant to stay in the past, and some aren't." She then sends the laptop and shuts her computer.

Aidan will be making a physical appearance sooner rather than later, as he was seen in the season's trailer having dinner with Carrie.

"Sitting here with you," Aidan says, "it's like 10 years just..." before snapping his fingers.

Elsewhere in the episode, Miranda and Che (Sara Ramírez) split after weeks of relationship issues, and the ex-lawyer also decides to officially begin divorce proceedings with Steve (David Eigenberg) after an explosive fight.

Watch Aidan's official return when new episodes of And Just Like That... premiere Thursdays on Max.