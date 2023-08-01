Much like many of the vehicles featured in this episode's rose ceremony (held at what appears to be an active airplane hangar), Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette is flying by.

We're down to Charity's final four men — Aaron B., Joey, Xavier and Dotun — and our Bachelorette appears no closer to making a decision on who to marry than she did when her brother first began terrorizing the Bachelor Mansion. She's falling in love with all four of her remaining contestants, and every year, this show inches closer and closer to its TLC equivalent, Sister Wives.

This week, The Messenger's Bachelor Nation experts Daniel Trainor and Charlotte Walsh guide you through a quick-and-dirty hometowns episode, featuring cuckolding uncles, heart-warming knitting circles and many, many tears.

Aaron B.'s Hometown

Charlotte: First up is Houston with Aaron B., who appears to put his hands on Charity's ass when she runs up before thinking better of it. Charity admits they're the furthest behind, but don't worry, Aaron B.'s got a plan for that — in a completely novel and shocking twist of events, he's been "thinking about the L-word" and will likely say it after today's date. No one's ever done that in a Bachelorette final four!!

Daniel: The only "L-word" that gets more play in this episode is "Lauren," as in "Lauren Alaina," who somehow gets mentioned about 12 times despite serenading Charity and Aaron B. way back in Week 1. Anyway, they eventually get to Aaron B.'s family home, and I immediately fall in love with his mom, Ethel, until we find out she once locked herself in a bedroom with one of Aaron B.'s girlfriends for 45 minutes.

Charlotte: Because she's a girl after my own heart, Charity looks like she's ready to say "I do" after taking one bite of Aaron B.'s mom's gumbo. His family is very kind and loving, and I can immediately see the gears turning in Charity's head — can she surreptitiously snag a to-go box of fried lobster while still cutting Aaron B. this week?

Daniel: I'm still feeling iffy on Ethel, but I definitely want to have 74 beers with Aaron B.'s dad. They have a nice chat on the porch about marriage, love, family and a few other things (I dunno, I zoned out). However, I do know that this might have been the first time Aaron B.'s dad ever told his son he loved him. At least it's captured on camera!

Charlotte: After they say goodbye to Ethel — who is now tasked with cleaning a kitchen that just fed six members of her family, one Bachelorette and forty hungry production assistants — Aaron B. and Charity head to his high school football field (?) for a picnic (?) because Aaron B. really does seem like the kinda guy who hasn't moved on from high school. Aaron B. says he's falling in love with Charity. Gasp!



Daniel: The two dance in the middle of the field to a boombox blasting – you guessed it! – Lauren Alaina. The Barbie PR team works hard, but the Lauren Alaina PR team works harder!

Joey's Hometown

Charlotte: Now we're off to Collegeville, Pennsylvania for Joey's hometown, because production couldn't afford to fly everyone to Hawaii! Whether it's the stunning views of a suburb or the matching tennis set Joey clearly had no part in choosing, Charity immediately says she's going to tell him she's falling in love after this date. Eat rocks, Aaron B.!

Daniel: I am 100% convinced that "Collegeville" is a fake town, and you absolutely cannot tell me otherwise. Joey decides to treat Charity to a tennis lesson, which was obviously just a way to get her in a tennis skirt. If somebody ever forced me into exercise on a date, I would simply never speak to them again.

The two chaotically hit some balls around before Joey's Uncle Joe appears out of nowhere like a middle-aged phoenix rising from the ashes, and it becomes immediately evident that Uncle Joe is here to cause drama.

Charlotte: Uncle Joe is sus about how "real" Joey's being on this date, which he will obviously bring up later. Who hurt Uncle Joe? Why is this man dead-set on c---blocking his own nephew on national television? Doesn't he know that no one is "real" on The Bachelorette, only a half-version of themselves that is palatable for mass consumption, a facade you'll be forced to live out for the rest of your days as you attend an ever-decreasing number of influencer events as your relevance wanes and the passage of time relentlessly marches on? Geez!

Daniel: Uncle Joe is a total mess. But we kinda love Uncle Joe. At least somebody is doing something. I imagine Uncle Joe watching this episode home alone in his La-Z-Boy, grasping a Miller High Life and whispering to himself, "I'm a star."

Charlotte: Once they arrive at Joey's family home, Joey's mom cries about him and his sister being single, and this thing is just going from bad to worse. Thanks to a certain pot-stirring uncle, Charity now doesn't want to admit she's falling for Joey. Thank you, Uncle Joe, for ruining any forward momentum this season could possibly have!

Daniel: Before she leaves "Collegeville," Charity and Joey have a very awkward conversation on a bench in which Charity is mostly looking at the ground, and Joey is plotting ways to kill his own uncle.

Xavier's Hometown

Charlotte: Next is Cleveland, Ohio, with Xavier. I like Xavier a lot! Yes, he may be a f-boy masquerading as a misunderstood hottie thanks to the soothing presence of knitting, but he says goofy things like "Sheesh!" when he sees Charity, and that's enough for me!

Daniel: Xavier takes Charity to a knitting class filled with old white women and one weird man who is clearly trying to figure some things out. Charity says insane things like "they are truly experts in knitting" and "obviously knitting is a little complex." Not everybody has to be a rocket scientist!

Charity Lawson ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charlotte: This whole thing is truly adorable, especially the fact that every member of this knitting circle has clearly worn their own creations to show off on national television. Xavier says after today, he can see the two of them "doing artistic things together." If he proposes to her with another scarf, I'll sob!

Daniel: He's going to knit an engagement ring for her, and Charity will say something like "I've never been treated this good" while sobbing uncontrollably.

Charlotte: Xavier's family is adorable, obsessed with Charity, and says all the right things about how he wants to be a husband/father despite only knowing Charity for a month (looking at you, Uncle Joe). Xavier's shocked that his sister loves Charity so much, since she's usually a JUDGMENTAL BITCH! (OK, he didn't actually say that, but that's how I interpreted him!)

Daniel: Xavier and his sister have decades worth of trauma to unpack, which hopefully they can do at a future knitting class.

Dotun's Hometown

Charlotte: Last up, we're getting Dotun in Fresno, which sounds like the name of a song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Unfortunately, his parents are in Nigeria, so they can't meet Charity, but she can meet his grandma, who, upon her first glance, deduces that Charity and Dotun are "bonded from Heaven." Sorry, Ethel, you've been replaced as favorite family member!!

Daniel: You're never going to believe this, but Dotun's parents make a surprise appearance! Within minutes, Dotun's mom is calling Charity her "daughter." I want to tell Charity to run for the hills, but the food looks pretty bomb.

Charlotte: His mom appears to be maybe 25 years old tops, and why is Dotun here when she was clearly made for the life of a skincare influencer?? Anyway, everyone sings Dotun's praises, and his mom even attempts to bribe Charity, promising that if she marries her son, she'll treat her to a nice wedding in Nigeria. I have to respect the play!! All is fair in love and war!

Daniel: Dotun and Charity operate with the ease of a couple who've been together for a decade, which I guess is good? But something about it feels a little safe. I want passion! I want desire! I want knitting needles!

Charlotte: Dotun and Charity hit a drive-in movie theater for the second part of their date, which Charity believes is a sign because her parents used to go to those together. A man who's done his research, we have to support it. Even better, he pulls up a slideshow of baby photos of the two of them, and Charity obviously bursts into tears. Why Dotun didn't include one of those AI splices of the photos to see what their baby could possibly look like, I don't know!!

Daniel: It's a glorified PowerPoint presentation that was put together by an intern in about five minutes. Of course, it totally works on Charity, who is crying like she just saw a family of puppies get run over by a semi-truck.

Rose Ceremony

Charity Lawson, Jesse Palmer ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charlotte: Now we're back in unnamed middle America, and Charity admits to Jesse that she's falling in love with all four of the men left. Thank God we have a rose ceremony held at what is likely Newark Liberty Airport to figure all this out!!

Dotun, Arron B., Joey, Xavier ABC/Craig Sjodin

Daniel: Charity calls it "the hardest day of my life," which is probably not something I'd admit. "Kim there's people that are dying," etc. etc.

Charlotte: When Dotun gets the first rose, Aaron B. looks like he'd rather jump into a vat of jet fuel than be there. Xavier and Joey get the other two roses, so maybe his instincts were right!

Daniel: Before he can get whisked away, Charity and Aaron B. sit down for a teary-eyed conversation in the middle of the biggest building known to mankind, in which Charity bluntly tells him she's not sure if she's making the right decision. It's a clear runway (an airplane hangar joke) for Aaron B. to fight for her, but instead he just says "I thank God for you" and tries his best to avoid an absolute emotional breakdown.

Charlotte: Next week, someone returns from Charity's past. It's probably Aaron B., but could also be her brother in yet another Party City wig!

Daniel: I hope it's Dotun's grandma!