Houston Rapper Bun B Swoons Over Meeting Taylor Swift: ‘Does This Make Me a Swiftie?

Bun B is an unapologetic Swiftie.
The legendary Houston rapper met Taylor Swift at a star-studded party hosted by Questlove this week.
Bun B was in such awe of the "Bad Blood" singer that he likened the interaction to meeting Beyoncé and Barack Obama.
He posted an Instagram photo of himself shaking hands with Swift on Wednesday, and gave insight into the chance encounter in the caption.
"About last night...got a call in the middle of dinner to meet Matt from @astorclubnyc at an Uno game. Random.," he began. "Turns out it’s @questlove party with food from cannabis chef/educator @thechefnikki which was amazing."
He then shared that it was Questlove who insisted Bun B grab a snap with the 12-time Grammy winner.
"Quest calls @jazzbeezy who I hadn’t sent in years. On my way out he says 'I have to have a picture with you and Taylor.' Who turns out to be THE Taylor."
He continued, "As in @taylorswift who couldn’t have been more kind and personable. I’ve only ever met 2 other people who make you feel this seen and heard in an interaction before and that’s @barackobama and @beyonce"
He ended with a final anecdote: "My question is does this make me a Swiftie?"
In the comment section, fans called for a collaboration between the unlikely pair.
"The collab we didn’t know we needed #UGTAY," one fan wrote.
Another added, "We need a Taylor Swift/Bun B collab now."
One fan told the UGK member, "Get Taylor on a song next! But try get her out of her comfort and try get her to tap hahah."
