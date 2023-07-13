Houston Rapper Bun B Swoons Over Meeting Taylor Swift: ‘Does This Make Me a Swiftie? - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Houston Rapper Bun B Swoons Over Meeting Taylor Swift: ‘Does This Make Me a Swiftie?

Bun B was in such awe of the 'Bad Blood' singer that he compared the interaction to meeting Beyoncé and Barack Obama.

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bun B Swoons Over Taylor SwiftBun B/Instagram

Bun B is an unapologetic Swiftie.

The legendary Houston rapper met Taylor Swift at a star-studded party hosted by Questlove this week.

Bun B was in such awe of the "Bad Blood" singer that he likened the interaction to meeting Beyoncé and Barack Obama.

He posted an Instagram photo of himself shaking hands with Swift on Wednesday, and gave insight into the chance encounter in the caption.

Read More

"About last night...got a call in the middle of dinner to meet Matt from @astorclubnyc at an Uno game. Random.," he began. "Turns out it’s @questlove party with food from cannabis chef/educator @thechefnikki which was amazing."

He then shared that it was Questlove who insisted Bun B grab a snap with the 12-time Grammy winner.

"Quest calls @jazzbeezy who I hadn’t sent in years. On my way out he says 'I have to have a picture with you and Taylor.' Who turns out to be THE Taylor."

He continued, "As in @taylorswift who couldn’t have been more kind and personable. I’ve only ever met 2 other people who make you feel this seen and heard in an interaction before and that’s @barackobama and @beyonce"

He ended with a final anecdote: "My question is does this make me a Swiftie?"

In the comment section, fans called for a collaboration between the unlikely pair.

"The collab we didn’t know we needed #UGTAY," one fan wrote.

Another added, "We need a Taylor Swift/Bun B collab now."

One fan told the UGK member, "Get Taylor on a song next! But try get her out of her comfort and try get her to tap hahah."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.