‘House of Villains’ Cast: Jax Taylor, Tiffany Pollard, Omarosa and More Reality TV Icons to Compete

Reality TV's most memorable and devious players are coming together to compete in a brand-new show.
On Tuesday, E! announced the cast for their upcoming competition elimination series, House of Villains.
Hosted by Joel McHale, the show will feature contestants participating in a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."
So who is hoping to win big?
Unforgettable personalities including former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, Bachelor Nation's Corinne Olympios and Love Is Blind alum Shake Chatterjee will participate in a battle royale-style challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength.
"Either Die a hero or live long enough to end up in the House of Villains," The Challenge star Johnny Bananas wrote on Instagram.
Before the competition begins Oct. 12, keep reading to meet the full cast.
Anfisa Arkhipchenko
How You Know Her: The 90 Day Fiancé star appeared on Season 4 alongside her now ex-husband Jorge Nava.
Bobby Lytes
How You Know Him: He's a main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami and one of the show's original eight cast members.
Corinne Olympios
How You Know Her: After competing for Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor, Olympios made a splash on Bachelor in Paradise when she left after a brief production shutdown.
Jax Taylor
How You Know Him: Before landing a new spinoff show, Taylor was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules where he served up plenty of drinks and drama.
Johnny Bananas
How You Know Him: After competing in nearly 20 variations of The Challenge, the Real World: Key West alum has earned his fair share of respect and critics.
Jonny Fairplay
How You Know Him: Considered one of reality TV's original villains, Fairplay is famous for the "dead grandma" lie on Survivor: Pearl Islands.
Omarosa
How You Know Her: Whether appearing on The Apprentice, The Surreal Life or Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa always leaves her mark.
Shake Chatterjee
How You Know Him: The Love Is Blind star was previously engaged to Deepti Vempati before she called off their wedding at the altar.
Tanisha Thomas
How You Know Her: After appearing in Bad Girls Club, Thomas went on to host the show’s reunion specials as well as the dating competition show Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too.
Tiffany 'New York' Pollard
How You Know Her: After competing for Flavor Flav's heart on Flavor of Love, Pollard received her own shot at love on I Love New York, with subsequent appearances on shows like Celebrity Big Brother UK and Scared Famous. She remains the HBIC of reality television.
House of Villains premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. EST on E!
